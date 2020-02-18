Asembia Announces Jay Shetty as Guest Keynote for 2020 Specialty Pharmacy Summit

Shetty has been recognized for his advocacy of mental health awareness as well as content focusing on health and wellbeing. His purpose-driven content emphasizes improving human connection and life satisfaction. "Create a meaningful, purposeful and fulfilling life for yourself," Shetty advises, "and use that to make an impact and a difference in the lives of others."

"Shetty's inspirational message aligns with Asembia's focus on collaboration and relationships among our members and stakeholders across the pharmaceutical industry," stated Robert Irene, president of Asembia. "We look forward to the motivational insight he will share with our attendees at the general session."

Shetty will join a distinguished group of past Asembia general session speakers, including; President George W. Bush, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Michael J. Fox, Rob Lowe and many others.

About the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit

Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit is the nation's largest healthcare conference focused on specialty pharmaceuticals. This annual meeting attracts thousands of senior executives, business owners and key decision-makers from across the specialty pharmacy industry. The comprehensive agenda includes educational seminars, business sessions, engaging vendor exhibits, networking opportunities, and social events. For more information, visit www.asembiasummit.com.

About Asembia

Asembia is a leading provider of a business solutions for specialty pharmaceuticals. The company collaborates with thousands of member pharmacies, manufacturer partners, third-party payers, prescribers, and other industry stakeholders to deliver solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical channel. Through collaborative business programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. Asembia is also the host of the industry's largest annual meeting of specialty pharmacy stakeholders. For more information, visit www.asembia.com.



