Asendia USA Launches Multi-Service Direct Entry Solution for e-Commerce Shipping to Mexico

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA is proud to announce the launch of its innovative direct entry solution for shipping to Mexico, a game-changing service designed for e-commerce sellers in the U.S. and around the world. This new offering provides end-to-end logistics that Asendia manages entirely, from origin hubs in the United States, through customs clearance and final delivery within Mexico, ensuring unmatched reliability and efficiency.

Mexico holds the second-largest e-commerce market share in Latin America behind Brazil. This growing market presents an incredible opportunity for online retailers, and Asendia's new service is catered to meet the demands of this booming sector. Unlike most companies that rely on intermediaries, Asendia USA uses direct contracts with trusted partners, enabling the company to offer unparalleled solutions tailored to customers' transit and budget needs.

The new service includes both Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU) options, multiple entry points within Mexico, simplified customs clearance processes, improved transit times for both expedited and standard deliveries, and enhanced tracking capabilities. With direct integration into Mexico's final mile delivery network, Asendia USA provides private, secure deliveries requiring signatures — without relying on postal solutions. Additionally, Asendia offers expertise in clearing challenging items like cosmetics, perfumes, and health supplements, while also assisting customers in registering their products for legal entry into Mexico.

Asendia USA's approach to e-commerce logistics focuses on optimizing the final mile delivery network using a variety of trusted carriers to meet each customer's unique requirements. This flexibility ensures reliable and efficient deliveries across Mexico's vast geography, addressing a common hurdle in cross-border shipping. The company's bilingual support team, fluent in both English and Spanish, further enhances the experience for buyers and shippers alike.

"I am ecstatic and extremely motivated to partner with this outstanding team of professionals at Asendia USA as we set the bar very high to establish best in class, Asendia-managed e-commerce solutions into Mexico and Latin America," says Leslie Foxhoven, Executive Director Latin America at Asendia USA. "We've implemented multiple solutions into Mexico in a very short time. We are also moving forward to do the same throughout the region in countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Peru, which can be accessed from all our global subsidiaries."

While the initial focus is on Mexico, Asendia USA plans to expand these solutions to other Latin American markets in the future. This launch supports Asendia USA's commitment to delivering tailored solutions for e-commerce sellers and meeting the growing demands of international marketplaces. With a booming e-commerce market, Mexico represents a significant opportunity for retailers looking to expand globally, and Asendia USA's direct entry solution now makes cross-border logistics much more attainable for retailers and shoppers in the region.

SOURCE Asendia USA, Inc