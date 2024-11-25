Asendia USA offers Canada e-commerce shipping alternative during peak season strike

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia USA offers an alternative to US-based online retailers shipping to Canada in the midst of the Canada Post strike, keeping orders moving during the busy peak season. The international shipping provider's robust network of alternate delivery partners is fully in place to redirect parcels away from Canada Post, ensuring etailer's shipments reach their destinations efficiently. By leveraging their partnerships with an extensive network of final mile carriers, Asendia USA offers uninterrupted service.

Many online retailers shipping to Canada from the USA, or even within Canada, are losing confidence in Canada Post, especially given the recent strike starting just two weeks before Black Friday, during a busy peak season. Many etailers have already begun exploring other options and migrating to private and carrier-agnostic providers and consolidators. For US-based etailers, one benefit of making this switch is that the etailer no longer needs to rely on Canada Post to keep packages moving.

Asendia USA's e-PAQ Select Direct Access Canada DDP solution can be used to avoid delays and offers etailers the peace of mind of a reliable and optimized delivery network. This solution provides multiple entry points, streamlined delivery, and volume-based rates, ensuring cost-effectiveness and efficiency. With features like advance shipping notification, signature on demand, up to three delivery attempts, rescheduled delivery options, and the option for Safe Drop, it addresses the needs of Canadian shoppers, who share similar buying patterns with U.S. consumers. Asendia USA's solution offers favorable shipping costs and delivery times, making it ideal for e-commerce merchants seeking faster, cheaper delivery to major Canadian destinations. While the solution is not available for PO Boxes, it covers most residential addresses.

Etailers currently shipping to Canada via the USPS and Canada Post are encouraged to reach out to Asendia USA at [email protected] to discuss alternative solutions to keep their holiday packages moving.

