asensei Wins Innovation Award In Run-Up To CES

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- asensei, the company democratizing access to world-class sport coaching, earned an award for most innovative fitness company at the Fitness & Active Brands Summit held in Los Angeles, California on December 4th & 5th. asensei won the award for their unique fitness technology: Smart (APP)AREL infused with a network of sensors for full-body motion capture combined with a Connected Coaching™ app that turns biomechanic data into real-time coaching insights. The award confirms asensei's place among the most innovative companies that will attend the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas on January 7th to 10th.

asensei was selected as one of six finalists from hundreds of companies that applied to take part in the innovation awards at the Fitness & Active Brands Summit. Companies represented at the Fitness & Active Brands Summit include Exponential, Rowhouse, L Catterton, Barry's Bootcamp, Echelon, Technogym and others. The six finalists were selected for 'reimagining the outcomes and experiences of the active lifestyle consumer.' asensei was selected by a committee of five senior executives in charge of innovation from Under Armour, Bose and Nike alongside investors from prestigious investment firms Snapdragon Capital and Triangle Capital. The winner was chosen from an audience of industry leaders at the event.

"Our team has put in five years of incredibly hard work to get to this point," said asensei co-founder Steven Webster. "We have always believed that the growth of the Connected Fitness category would exacerbate the need for personal training and attention to posture, technique and form by leveraging kinetic capture and connected coaching. This award from the Fitness & Active Brands Summit, and more importantly the level of engagement from industry leaders throughout the event, gives us confirmation that we are out of the gate first, and on the right track."

After years of research in the areas of motion capture, technique recognition and understanding, and natural user interfaces for digital sports and coaching assistants, founders Steven Webster, Bill Burgar and Ross Arnott, launched asensei to the public with Connected Rowing Coaching in October 2019, drawing partnership and collaboration from equipment providers like Concept 2, governing bodies like British Rowing, and Olympic athletes and coaches including 2x Olympians Helen Glover and Eric Murray. The introduction of Connected Coaching and (APP)AREL™ with Kinetic Capture™ capability marks a move into a wider array of sports including TRX, strength training, yoga, and more.

Kinetic Capture™ is the underlying (APP)AREL technology allowing asensei to understand posture, technique and form for any sport or fitness activity. The Connected Coaching app provides real-time guidance from world-class coaches, post-workout feedback and dynamic training plans. Senpai (APP)AREL is now available for pre-order from asensei.com for $349; the company will begin delivering Senpai apparel in February, 2020. Every athlete who purchases an (APP)AREL kit will receive a three-year membership to asensei's Connected Coaching app complete with access to new features as they are added to asensei's software.

The Senpai (which refers to senior students who have studied the longest with their sensei) program is an opportunity for brands to understand how to integrate asensei into their apps and products, and for early adopters to unlock additional features in the asensei Connected Coaching app, including exclusive workouts from world-class coaches in sports like Rowing, Yoga, Strength and TRX. Synced with Kinetic Capture (APP)AREL, athletes receive real-time feedback on posture and technique in every workout. Using (APP)AREL and the asensei Connected Coaching app, athletes can also teach asensei new sports and training, guiding asensei where to go next.

ABOUT ASENSEI : Founded in 2014, asensei is democratizing access to world-class sport coaching, by allowing athletes of all abilities to follow training programs led by world-class athletes and coaches in the sport of their choosing. Our Kinetic Capture™ and (APP)AREL™ technologies give asensei sport-specific understanding of posture and movement by embedding motion capture capability directly into sports apparel. The (APP)AREL™ experience allows asensei to guide, monitor and correct athletes' biomechanics with real-time feedback. asensei is changing the way aspiring athletes practice sport and fitness, by letting them progress along their own path as they follow coaching programs from their sporting heroes.

