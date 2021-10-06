asensei.ai Makes It Simple For Any Brand To Introduce Connected Coaching™

Personalized coaching is now a must-have capability for apps and fitness products as companies like Tempo and Tonal add real-time form coaching, and leaders like Peloton and Nautilus acquire form-tracking technologies for forthcoming products. It's no surprise that leading fitness companies are adding this capability: Some 55% of customers buying fitness products have said they want coaching.

"Clearly, the need for Connected Coaching™ has never been greater. The growing trend in home-fitness is for products that require instruction to use properly, personalized coaching and correction to progress, and challenge that increases with skill," says asensei CEO Steven Webster. "The brands that will win and keep more customers are those that can easily and quickly deliver the interactive coaching experiences they want and need. With asensei.ai we can have a brand's development team add form-tracking and Connected Coaching with asensei inside their product in mere hours."

It has never been easier to film workouts and "put them in the can" for a consumer to download and follow along. But until now, the majority of businesses lack the resources and multi-disciplinary expertise required to turn a canned video workout into a highly immersive personal training session. asensei.ai changes that with software that allows brands to offer the best of both worlds – their inspirational and motivational workout content, personalized with real-time coaching and instruction for every level.

"Form tracking with sport-aware understanding is the enabling technology for Connected Coaching™," says Bill Burgar, asensei Chief Technology Officer. "We've invested years working with everyday athletes and coaches to develop patented technology for the best imaginable Connected Coaching™ platform. We've worked with sport scientists, sports coaches, performance coaches, fitness instructors, sensor and computer vision experts so that getting started with Connected Coaching™ now takes an hour of development, not several years of research."

Some of the most popular use-cases customers are seeking to implement with Connected Coaching™ powered by asensei.ai include:

Onboarding workouts that teach beginner to advanced techniques that will appear in workouts.

Accurate rep-counting of both simple and complex movement patterns.

Giving real time feedback on form during practice, and observed areas for improvement post-practice.

Find out more at www.asensei.ai



Potential partners email [email protected] to get onboarded; media email [email protected].

About asensei: Founded in 2014, asensei is democratizing access to world class instruction by offering the easiest way to add technique coaching to any sport, fitness or physical therapy product. For apparel and equipment providers, connected fitness or brick and mortar facilities, asensei strengthens engagement, locks in loyalty and improves retention by turning solo practice into instructional learning, weaving connected coaching into clothing and showing customers measurable progress along their learning path. The asensei.ai technology platform offers everything a brand needs to bring Connected Coaching™ to their customers.

asensei: Practice. Perfected

SOURCE asensei

Related Links

http://www.asensei.ai

