Asensing Technology Exhibits Its Innovative High Performance Integrated Navigation System P-BOX at CES 2022

High-precision positioning technology, one of the key components of autonomous driving, is of great significance when it comes to improving driving safety and driving experience. With regard to L1 and L2 ADAS which mainly rely on lane line detection and tracking, the system is chiefly used to assist drivers, with the result that accuracy requirements are relatively low, with meter-level positioning accuracy basically meeting demands. However, L2+ and above autonomous driving necessitates high reliability lane-level positioning to make a correct judgment in time due to the need for partly or fully automated lane switching, even when hands are off the wheel or eyes are not on the road.

In order to better support the research and development of L2+ and above high-level autonomous driving vehicles, Asensing Technology launched their high-precision integrated positioning system P-BOX that can truly meet the automotive functional safety requirements of ASIL-B after many years of experience in potential fault and positioning error analysis of mass-produced parts. The system has been incorporated into over 150,000 mass-produced L2+ autonomous driving vehicles across many models. To date, accumulated safe driving mileage has exceeded 10 million kilometers.

Asensing Technology's P-BOX is a high-performance integrated positioning system based on the integration of satellite navigation information (supporting RTK) and vehicle data (wheel speed, gear position, etc.) to meet the requirements of vehicle design and mass production. The system can accurately provide information including altitude, heading, position, speed, and time synchronization to the DCU (domain control unit) through the data bus in various scenarios, including driving along a highway, on a city street or through a tunnel, or navigating a complex on- or off-ramp, an underground parking garage. In addition, the layout of the error proofing hardware interface facilitates production, scientific research and debugging.

"Positioning accuracy for L2.5 and L3 intelligent driving vehicles must be 100 times better than the sensor chips used for electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle dynamic control (VDC) and Telematics BOX," said Asensing Technology's founder and CEO Rongxi Li.

The key breakthrough is a result of Asensing Technology's proprietary hardware for the high-precision positioning system and the tightly coupled high performance positioning algorithm. The company has been committed to perfecting the positioning system to better meet reliability requirements and automobile industry standards as well as taking the lead in achieving mass production and delivering of tens of thousands of passenger vehicles. Looking ahead, Asensing will continue to drive the research and development of the integrated positioning system to add more features and further enhance safety, reliability and accuracy.

"We are now developing the new generation of high-precision positioning technology so as to provide customers with a complete end-to-end solution and we will continue to upgrade products to provide a wider array of choices to our customers," Mr. Li added.

Asensing Technology invites members of the media, other exhibitors, and event attendees to visit its booth 7255 in the West Hall during CES 2022. For more information, please visit www.asensing.com

About Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd. is an industry-leading technology company that specializes in developing high-precision positioning technology for autonomous vehicles. The company is committed to leading the transformation of autonomous driving positioning technology to improve efficiency and safety for drivers and passengers.

A market leader, Asensing Technology has established in-depth partnerships with nearly a hundred mainstream autonomous vehicle and smart vehicle manufacturers in China, and has supplied industry-leading auto brands with large quantities of its high-precision integrated positioning technology and products. At present, Asensing Technology has offices in Shanghai, Suzhou, Nantong, and Beijing.

SOURCE Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd