ASENSING Unveils LiDAR at CES 2024

News provided by

Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd

10 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart mobility sensor maker ASENSING has debuted its LiDAR sensor at CES 2024, alongside a showcase of market-leading high-precision positioning products and solutions at the ASENSING booth #3570 in the LVCC, West Hall.

The A2 LiDAR features a small size, customizable features, and a cost-effective design. Specifically created for ADAS & autonomous driving, robotics, machinery and other applications, the product is scheduled for scalable production and shipment within this year.

ASENSING exhibits high-precision positioning and LiDAR sensors at CES 2024
LiDAR system, with advantages such as higher accuracy and angular resolution, and longer-range detection compared to other sensors including radar and camera, is becoming an essential part in L2+ ADAS & autonomous driving.

Nearly 600,000 LiDARs were shipped to passenger vehicles, according to industry media HiEV, in 2023 in China alone, up from approx 160,000 in 2022.

The global LiDAR market for automotive is expected to grow from $317 million in 2022 to nearly $4.5 billion in 2028, according to industry consultancy Yole Group.

Cutting-edge high-precision positioning solutions

During its third consecutive year at CES, ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning for the automotive industry, also exhibits its cutting-edge positioning products, including Integrated Navigation System (P-Box), Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and High-Precision GNSS Positioning Module.

With more than a decade of experience in positioning sensor systems, ASENSING has nominations for car models from over 30 OEMs globally. Its market share stands at more than 60% in high-precision positioning in China's automotive industry, according to a study by Shenzhen-based consultancy GGAI-AV late last year.

About ASENSING

Founded in 2014, ASENSING is committed to developing sensors at top quality, performance and safety standards to power smart mobility and automation.

ASENSING, the leader in high-precision positioning sensors for the automotive industry, has nominations for car models from more than 30 OEMs globally. Its products are used by clients in industries such as robotics, heavy machinery, precision agriculture, smart transport and geo-information too.

Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, ASENSING has smart plants and branches in coastal areas in southern and eastern China. It has local teams in Germany, Japan and the US.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Guangzhou Asensing Technology Co., Ltd

