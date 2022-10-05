Asep Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jacqueline M. Tucker as CFO

VANCOUVER, B.C, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Jacqueline Tucker as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective October 1, 2022.

Ms. Tucker is the president of J. M. Tucker Professional Corporation, which provides CFO advisory services to public companies. She currently is the CFO of True North Gems, Inc. and East Africa Metals, Inc. She is also on Kadestone Capital Corp. and Ikänik Farms, Inc. (Canada) boards. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Ms. Tucker has an outstanding track record of financial leadership, having held senior positions at many leading Canadian corporations, including CFO at Fact Corp., CFO at Canamax Energy Ltd., CFO at True North Gems, Inc., CFO & Director at Canadian Imperial Venture Corp. and CEO, CFO & Director at IGC Resources, Inc. Ms. Tucker is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC. She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Ms. Tucker replaces Jen Gretchen, who will continue to act as a consultant for the Company. Asep Inc.'s executive team thanks Ms. Gretchen for her outstanding service during her tenure as CFO and looks forward to her continued expertise and leadership.

Asep Inc.'s Chief Operating Officer Tim Murphy stated, "Jacqueline is a seasoned professional that brings decades of public market and accounting experience to the team. We look forward to working with her as the company continues to grow and prepare for market."

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Medical Inc. (asepmedical.com) is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. (sepset.ca) is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are obtained in about an hour in the emergency room or intensive care unit. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-36 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s (abtinnovations.ca) peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS —

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements include but are not limited to the completion of successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its intended filing for regulatory approval; and the undertaking of pre-clinical studies on our lead therapeutic, with the expectation that this will lead to fast-track clinical trials. Various assumptions were used in drawing conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021) available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Medical Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

