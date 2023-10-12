Aseptic Filling Machines Market to Reach $2,740.5 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global aseptic filling machines market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and the rise and expansion of the food and beverages industry.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aseptic Filling Machines Market by Type (Tabletop Filling Machine and Stand-Alone Filling Machine), Mode of Operation (Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic), and End-User Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, the global aseptic filling machines industry was valued at $1,483.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,740.5 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

An aseptic filling machine is a device used in the pharmaceutical and food industry to fill containers with products under sterile conditions. The purpose of an aseptic filling is to keep the product un-contaminated by preventing microorganisms and other contaminants from entering the container. Most aseptic filling machines sterilize both the container and the product before they are filled. This helps to extend the product's shelf life and keep it safe for consumption or use. Sterile air or other gases are used during the filling process to create a sterile environment.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global aseptic filling machines market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in government expenditure on healthcare, and the rise and expansion of the food and beverages industry. However, the high cost of the filling equipment can be a problem for small-scale manufacturers, for whom it can be a problem to invest a high amount in machines. On the contrary, the increase in demand for restaurant food provides a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2020-2021 Market Size in 2022 $1,483.2 Million Market Size in 2032 $2,740.5 Million CAGR 5.4 % No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Type, Mode of operation, End-User industry, and Region Drivers Increase in government expenditure on healthcare Rise and expansion of food and beverages industry Opportunities Increase in the demand for restaurant food Restraints High cost of equipment Lack of standardization in filling process

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global aseptic filling machines market, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of bolting tools was hampered due to the closure of construction sites across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

However, the situation has normalized, and the market is growing rapidly.

The stand-alone filling machine segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the stand-alone filling machine segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global aseptic filling machines market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. A standalone filling machine is used for filling containers with liquid, semi-liquid, or granular products. On the other hand, the tabletop filling machine segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. increase in demand for tabletop filling machines from various packaging sectors such as pharmaceutical cosmetics, specialty foods, beverages, and others propel the growth of the market.

The fully automatic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on mode of operation, the fully automatic segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around three-fifths of the global aseptic filling machines market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Automatic filling equipment has the highest demand in the market owing to its rapid and accurate filling operation. The rise in consumption of FMCG and pharmaceutical products has led to an increase in the installation of automatic machines. However, the semi-automatic is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2032. Semi-automatic filling machines are commonly used in small and medium-sized industries due to affordable prices as the technical requirements are not much.

The food and beverage segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on end-user industry, the food and beverage segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global aseptic filling machines market and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to demand for food and beverage products which is expected to increase, owing to the rise in population around the globe. This is projected to boost the growth of the food and beverage industry at a significant rate. However, the cosmetics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. A rise in the number of consumer awareness regarding personal grooming increases the demand for cosmetic products, which in turn is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global aseptic filling machines market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Owing to the growth in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical, primarily in the United States. However, the LAMEA region would display the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. A surge in investment in the pharmaceutical sector is driving the aseptic filling machine industry growth in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

GEA Aseptic Filling

Dara Pharma

ALFA LAVAL

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Serac Group

Groninger Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Krones AG

BauschStrbel SE Co. KG

Saini Industries

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aseptic filling machines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

