Aseptic Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 71.18 billion from 2024-2028, sterility requirements and self-administration of injectable drugs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aseptic packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 71.18 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.65% during the forecast period. Sterility requirements and self-administration of injectable drugs is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of electrical resistance heating techniques. However, high initial investment poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., CAPAK CAPITAL CO. LTD., CDF Corp., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elopak ASA, Gehl Foods LLC, Glanbia plc, Goglio S.P.A., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Krones AG, Mondi Plc, Printpack Inc., Pyramid Laboratories Inc., Scholle IPN Corp., SCHOTT AG, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Laval SA.

Aseptic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.65% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 71188.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., CAPAK CAPITAL CO. LTD., CDF Corp., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elopak ASA, Gehl Foods LLC, Glanbia plc, Goglio S.P.A., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Krones AG, Mondi Plc, Printpack Inc., Pyramid Laboratories Inc., Scholle IPN Corp., SCHOTT AG, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Laval SA

Market Driver

The aseptic packaging market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of advanced heating techniques like high-temperature short-time (HTST) processing and ohmic heating. These methods preserve product quality by reducing heating time and maintaining nutrient value. HTST is ideal for liquids, while ohmic heating is suitable for thicker foods. These energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods, along with microwave heating and ultra-high pressurization, are being widely used by major companies.

The aseptic packaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sterile and safe food and pharmaceutical products. The use of advanced technologies like PET bottles, aluminum laminates, and injection molding processes enable the production of high-quality aseptic packaging solutions. These solutions are particularly important in the food and beverage industry, where the preservation of nutrients and taste is crucial. Additionally, the rise in consumer awareness regarding health and hygiene has fueled the market's growth. The market is also witnessing an increase in the use of sustainable materials, such as biodegradable plastics, to reduce environmental impact. Overall, the aseptic packaging market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global aseptic packaging market involves significant investment for vendors due to high equipment acquisition and installation costs. Inefficiencies during implementation lead to additional expenses and increased overheads. Skilled technicians are required for proper installation and maintenance, increasing marginal costs. Vendors conduct cost-benefit analyses to justify the initial investment and ensure a faster break-even time. Despite the high upfront costs, the advantages of aseptic packaging technology can outweigh the switching costs, contributing to market growth.

The aseptic packaging market faces several challenges in the production and application processes. The use of complex materials and technologies requires a high level of expertise and investment. The need for sterilization and maintaining aseptic conditions during manufacturing and transportation adds complexity. Additionally, the demand for smaller packaging sizes and sustainable solutions presents a challenge. The use of new technologies like active and intelligent packaging is increasing, requiring continuous research and development. The market also faces regulatory challenges due to the stringent requirements for food safety and product quality. Overall, the aseptic packaging industry requires innovative solutions to address these challenges and meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

Segment Overview

This aseptic packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Healthcare

1.2 Food and beverage

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Bottles

2.2 Vials and ampules

2.3 Prefilled syringes

2.4 Cartons

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Healthcare- The aseptic packaging market is driven by the rise of self-medication and OTC drugs, with primary packaging materials including plastic, glass, and cardboard, and secondary packaging in forms of bottles, blister packs, and vials. Major customers are pharmaceutical manufacturers, with top players like Amcor and Becton Dickinson dominating. Consumption is highest in the US, Japan, China, and Western Europe. This trend continues to contribute significantly to the market's growth.

Research Analysis

The Aseptic Packaging Market encompasses the production, sales, and implementation of packaging solutions that ensure the preservation of quality food products and beverages, including RTD coffee, energy drinks, nutraceutical beverages, dairy beverages, and tinned meat, from viral contamination and bacterial growth. This market is witnessing significant growth due to urbanization and the rising demand for convenience food products in emerging economies. Aseptic packaging offers longer shelf life, sustainability through the use of recyclable cartons and eco-friendly pouches, and reduces the reliance on single-use plastic. The application industry spans across essential food items in the beverage industry and the food sector, addressing the challenges of maintaining product quality and safety while minimizing environmental impact.

Market Research Overview

The aseptic packaging market is a significant sector in the global packaging industry, focusing on producing sterile and safe packaging solutions for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and biotechnology. This market is driven by the increasing demand for safe and hygienic packaging solutions, particularly in the healthcare sector. Aseptic packaging uses various technologies such as sterilization, laminating, and coating to ensure the product's integrity and prevent contamination. The market is also influenced by factors such as regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. The market for aseptic packaging is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the rising demand for convenient and safe packaging solutions. The use of sustainable materials and the integration of smart packaging technologies are also expected to provide opportunities for market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Healthcare



Food And Beverage



Others

Type

Bottles



Vials And Ampules



Prefilled Syringes



Cartons



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

