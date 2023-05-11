Aseptic packaging market size to grow by USD 44,968.11 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC will account for 37% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aseptic packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 44,968.11 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing usage of aseptic packaging in multiple industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. In addition, the growth of non-cyclic markets, such as the dairy, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets in populous countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, is driving the demand for aseptic packaging in APAC. Moreover, the expansion of the population, increased demand for consumer goods, and the thriving e-commerce industry are contributing to the growth of the aseptic packaging market in APAC. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Aseptic Packaging Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market by application (healthcare, food and beverage, and others ), type (bottles, vials and ampules, prefilled syringes, cartons, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the healthcare segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for primary and secondary packaging products in the healthcare industry. The rise in easy self-medication procedures and the increasing demand for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are also driving the growth of the segment.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing trend of self-administered heat-sensitive injectible drugs for chronic conditions. Aseptic packaging products are made of materials such as paper, plastics, and aluminum, making them highly recyclable. The manufacturing of these products involves the use of a flash heating process which ensures that the nutrient value of the food is not destroyed and remains intact without additives and preservatives. It also consumes less energy, which further contributes to the eco-friendly nature of aseptic packaging. Moreover, aseptic packaging saves on costs by generic shipping rather than expensive refrigerated shipping. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of aseptic packaging among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of new processes like microwave heating and ultra-high pressurization, to ensure minimal fuel consumption is identified as the key trend in the market. Conventional heating methods used to kill microorganisms affect the quality of products. This has increased the adoption of high-temperature short-time (HTST) processing methods. In this method, products are subjected to intensely high temperatures for a short time, thereby preserving the nutrient value of products. HTST techniques are highly energy efficient and environmentally viable as there is minimal consumption of fuel. Many companies are adopting this technique along with microwave heating and ultra-high pressurization techniques in the packaging process. This trend is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high installation costs associated with new packaging equipment will challenge the growth of the market. The installation of new packaging equipment is highly cost-intensive. The high cost of installation is due to the time required for the installation and implementation of aseptic packaging equipment. It takes a minimum of two months before a new aseptic packaging machine comes into operation. Also, the maintenance of the installed equipment requires additional investments and effort. This hinders the adoption of aseptic packaging equipment among end-users, which reduces the growth potential of the market.

What are the key data covered in this aseptic packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aseptic packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aseptic packaging market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aseptic packaging market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aseptic packaging market vendors

The glass packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,102.52 million. The market is segmented by type (borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, and de-alkalized soda lime glass), end-user (food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The e-commerce packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53,098.79 million. The market is segmented by type (corrugated packaging, protective packaging, and polybags), application (food and beverage, consumer electronics, personal care and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Aseptic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 44,968.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co., CAPAK CAPITAL CO. LTD., CDF Corp., Elopak AS, Gehl Foods LLC, Goglio S.P.A., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Manufacturing GmbH, KRONES AG, Mondi plc, Printpack Inc., Pyramid Laboratories Inc., Scholle IPN Corp., SCHOTT AG, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tetra Laval S.A., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., and Glanbia plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

12.14 SCHOTT AG

