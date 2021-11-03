Aseptic Packaging Market size worth $ 113.6 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Aseptic Packaging Market" By Material (Paper and Cardboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass & Wood), By Packaging-Type (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches Market), By Application (Food, Beverage, and Pharmaceutical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Aseptic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 62.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 113.6 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30472

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aseptic Packaging Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Overview

There is an increasing demand for utility food products with a long shelf life that also are free of bacterial contamination. Food additives are widely used in food production to extend shelf life and preserve product quality. However, People are becoming increasingly aware of the risks of utilising processed foods combined with additives. Aseptic packaging is a highly focused process that sterilizes both the package and the product separately before filling. This reduces the risk of germs present and makes the food safer and healthier. Aseptic packaging is becoming more popular as a result of an increase in government regulations prohibiting the use of food preservatives, particularly in developed countries.

A gradual increase in world e-commerce sales and growth opportunities in emerging markets of developing countries are expected to be major opportunities for the aseptic packaging market during the forecast period. However, the aseptic packaging market is impacted by the rapidly changing prices of raw materials used by packaging industries such as polymer, board, paper, glass, aluminium, and steel. Furthermore, the construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas industries were significantly damaged during the COVID-19 outbreak. Construction activities were also delayed or highly restricted. Manufacturing and transportation activities, along with their supply chains, were also affected on a global scale, which directly hampered the growth of the aseptic packaging market for a brief period of time.

Key Developments

August 2021 , Amcor expanded innovation centres in other countries. The new facilities in Ghent, Belgium , and Jiangyin, China , will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately $35 million .

, Amcor expanded innovation centres in other countries. The new facilities in Ghent, , and Jiangyin, , will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately . June 2021 , Amcor has launched ACT2100 heat seal coating for medical-grade DuPont Tyvek 2 and paper packaging applications. This next-generation coating technology delivers enhanced performance features for healthcare applications and will be produced in multiple locations worldwide to offer customers increased flexibility to be supplied from the most suitable location for the manufacturing and packaging of their devices.

, Amcor has launched ACT2100 heat seal coating for medical-grade DuPont Tyvek 2 and paper packaging applications. This next-generation coating technology delivers enhanced performance features for healthcare applications and will be produced in multiple locations worldwide to offer customers increased flexibility to be supplied from the most suitable location for the manufacturing and packaging of their devices. In January 2021 , Tetra Pak has launched a new collaborative innovation model with leading paperboard producers, a move aimed at tackling the food packaging industry's sustainability challenges.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Tetra Laval International S.A., Amcor Limited, Schott AG, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bemis Company, Inc., and IMA S.P.A.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Aseptic Packaging Market On the basis of Material, Packaging-Type, Application, and Geography.

Aseptic Packaging Market, By Material

Paper and Cardboard



Plastic



Metal



Glass & Wood

Aseptic Packaging Market, By Packaging-Type

Cartons



Bottles & Cans



Bags & Pouches Market



Others

Aseptic Packaging Market, By Application

Food



Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Others

Aseptic Packaging Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market By Technology (Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal and Vertical Form-Fill-Seal), By Packaging Type (Cups & Trays, Bags & Pouches, Bottles, Blisters), By End Use (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Chemicals), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Printing Packaging Market By Type (Corrugated, Folding cartons, Flexible packaging, Labels), By End User (Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals and healthcare, Household & cosmetic products), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

E-Commerce Packaging Market By Material (Paper, Plastic, Corrugated Boards), By End-User (Consumer And Electronics, Food And Beverages, Personal Care Products, Fashion And Apparels), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market By Type (Food and Beverage, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Household Supplies), By Distribution Channel (Off-line and Online), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

5 Leading Aseptic Packaging Companies: Authenticity in every packaging

Visualize Aseptic Packaging Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research