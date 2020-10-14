Aseptic Packaging Market to Reach Whopping Valuation of US$ 80.49 billion by 2024, Rapid Uptake in Pharmaceutical and Dairy Industries: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aseptic packaging find extensive use in food and beverages industry, and its popularity has spiraled on the back of the several benefits they offer to brands. Food are packaged in a sterile condition, preventing infections and leading to better preservation. This is especially important for dairy products that undergo rapid degradation. Medical consumables such as pharmaceuticals are also witnessing rapid use of aseptic packaging to maintain their shelf-life for longer duration.

A number of products and technologies have emerged in the aseptic packaging market, notably including cartons, vials, prefilled syringes & ampoules, and bags and pouches.

TMR analysts project the aseptic packaging market to clock CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2024. Rise in investments by packaging manufacturers will help the valuation of the market to climb from US$ 41.31 billion in 2017 to US$ 80.49 billion by the end of 2024.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=129

Key Findings of Aseptic Packaging Market Report

Pharmaceutical and dairy product manufacturers are primary end users

Dairy industry projected to generate a demand of US$24,616.6 million by 2024

by 2024 Among the various products, vials and prefilled syringes and ampoules are the prominent segment

In 2017, the aforementioned segment constituted the demand for US$13,972.1 million

Asia Pacific to be the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period

to be the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period China led the global market

led the global market By the end of 2024, Asia Pacific aseptic packaging market is expected to be worth US$31,488.9 million

aseptic packaging market is expected to be worth Europe and North America projected to be the next lucrative geographies in the global market

Explore 149 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Aseptic Packaging Market (Product - Bottles (Glass & Plastic), Cartons, Vials, Prefilled Syringes & Ampoules, Bags & Pouches, and Cups; End Use Industry - Food, Dairy, Beverages, and Pharmaceutical) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2024 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market.html

Aseptic Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Cost-effectiveness, eco-friendliness, and consumer convenience are some of the benefits that aseptic packaging offers to industries. Most prominently, the packaging helps preserve the shelf life for long period by ensuring sterile conditions.

The strides being made by packaged diary industry is a key factor spurring the popularity of aseptic packaging and technologies. Rising consumption of yogurt, milk, and cheese in urban regions of the world is key underpinning to the demand.

Sheer pace of urbanization in developing regions over the past few decades has spurred the uptake of aseptic packaging.

Rising adoption of the packaging in the pharmaceutical sector has been offering a robust momentum to the expansion of revenues in the aseptic packaging market.

Growing awareness of the benefits of the aseptic packaging in handling is stoking the demand for such packaging.

Analyze global pizza box market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Aseptic Packaging Market: Competitive Assessment

Stakeholders in the aseptic packaging market have to grapple with the high cost of end-products, mainly due to the use of costly packaging equipment in manufacturing units. Industry are thus slow to adopt the packaging in cost-sensitive markets. However, as prospective consumers will become aware of the benefits of such a packaging, market players will see broadening of avenues.

On the other hand, the new packaging materials that work well with various aseptic packaging technologies favors the growth dynamics in the aseptic packaging market.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=129

Aseptic Packaging Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific accounted for a large majority of share in the global aseptic packaging market. This is due to the fact that China is at the forefront of the global market and is a major worldwide manufacturing hub of such a packaging. Further, India and Thailand are witnessing vast uptake of aseptic packaging in the food and beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals applications.

The Asia Pacific market as a whole is expected to account for a global share of 39.1% by the end of 2024.

Access TMR Upcoming Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Access Recently Published Reports by TMR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

The Aseptic Packaging market has been segmented as follows:

Product

Bottles (Glass, Plastic)



Cartons



Vials, Prefilled Syringes & Ampoules



Bags & Pouches



Others (Cups)

End-use

Food



Dairy



Beverages



Pharmaceutical

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Rest of the World

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Effervescent Packaging Market – The global effervescent packaging market is expected to shift from consumption of polyethylene to polypropylene as a raw material in the forecasted period. North America region is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% due to the strong presence of major players in the market. Whereas, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the Effervescent packaging market with a market share of 40% by the year 2027.

Infant Formula Packaging Market – Rising demand for safe and hygienic packaging of infant formula is anticipated to expand the global infant formula packaging market almost twice of its current value during the forecast period. In 2019, the global infant formula packaging market was valued at ~US$ 1.5 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

Seafood Packaging Market – The global seafood packaging market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be largely attributed to an array of factors out of which, advancements in MAP and vacuum packaging will remain pivotal. In addition, stakeholders in the global seafood packaging market should take interest in the development of sustainable packaging alternatives due to the rising demand for sustainability in the packaging sector.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/aseptic-

ackaging-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research