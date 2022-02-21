Aseptic Processing Market to Reach $133.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled,"Aseptic Processing Market by Packaging (Cartons, Bottles & Cans, Bags & Pouches, Vials & Ampoules, Pre-Filled Syringes, and Other), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastics, Metal, and Glass), and End User (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global aseptic processing industry generated $73.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $133.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in government expenditure on healthcare, enhanced recycling rates for packaging, increase in adoption of automation in the production processes, and low cost of plastics drive the growth of the global aseptic processing market. However, variations in prices of raw materials and large investments required to bring an aseptic system on line restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in e-commerce sales worldwide and technological advancements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown restrictions, manufacturing operations, transportation activities, and supply chain were disrupted during the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. This impacted the growth of the global aseptic processing market.

The demand from various end use industries such as food, beverages, and cosmetics reduced considerably due to lockdown measures taking place worldwide. However, the demand is expected to recover post-lockdown.

The vials & ampoules segment to maintain its lead position by 2030

Based on packaging type, the vials & ampoules segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global aseptic processing market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2030. This is attributed togrowth in the pharmaceutical industry majorly in emerging markets such as China and India and increased production volumes. However, the cartons segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing tothe recyclability feature and increase in usage in packaging of water and other non-carbonated beverages.

The pharmaceuticals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user,the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global aseptic processing market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed toimprovements made to aseptic processes on the basis of inputs from the pharmaceutical industry and requirements of regulatory agencies.However, the food segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing torise in demand for food products and huge export of food & drink products globally from Europe.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to continue its dominant share by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aseptic processing market, and is expected to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. This is due toincreased disposable income, urbanization, and surge in consumption of beverages and food products with huge population base.

Major Market Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Tetra Laval International S.A

SPX FLOW, Inc.

IMA S.p.A

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Amcor Limited

GEA Group

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

JBT Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Combibloc Group AG

Schott AG

