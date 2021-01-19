Aseret Franco's new book La Leyenda Perdida, an electrifying novel about a young girl's magical journey through myths and ancient forces

There she will discover stories, lost secrets of gods, and mythologies. She will face dangers and reveal a past that forces her to face a terrible future.

La Leyenda Perdida begins Soleil McCarthy's gripping series, a world where Greek and Norse gods, moon wolves, killer lights, underground tunnels, mythological creatures, and secrets from the past will come true just to show her that the legends she had learned about in the past are much more real than she could've ever imagined."

Published by Page Publishing, Aseret Franco's new book La Leyenda Perdida follows the supernatural adventures of a young girl as she deals with gods, monsters, and legends that transform her life.

Consumers who wish to witness the grand experience of Soleil as she meets deities and battles mighty foes in a distant land can purchase La Leyenda Perdida in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

