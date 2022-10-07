Aseret Franco's new book "The Red Moon" is a thrilling adventure tale where humanity's fate lies in the hands of a young girl.

DETROIT, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Aseret Franco, a writer since she was fifteen years old, a recognized artist, has completed her new book "The Red Moon": a magical fiction with a perfect balance of action, fun, and mystery. Soleil, together with her friends, are set on a wild adventure of a lifetime. Will they be able to defeat the Red Moon before their individual struggles drain the best of them?

Aseret Franco

Franco shares, "After a year in peace, the time for a new adventure is here. Soleil, along with her friends, Sky, Selene and Leo must awaken the moon power before the Red Moon sheds the last tear of blood. They will have to face new dangers, they will suffer great losses, they will make big sacrifices, The journey will take them to visit new places, meet new enemies, new allies, new battles. Soleil will have to do her best to get the help of the Amazonian queen Hipólita if she wants to get out of the Amazon River alive. After new challenges and new powers, Soleil will have to trust Selene to survive this dangerous adventure. To win, this time Soleil will have to lose more than she is willing to offer."

Published by Page Publishing, Aseret Franco's engrossing tale has an effective storytelling. The friendship between the characters is inspiring and heartwarming. It's also packed with wisdom and life lessons.

Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase "The Red Moon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

