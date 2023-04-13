ASETEK - Outcome of Extraordinary General Meeting

AALBORG, Denmark, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today an Extraordinary General Meeting of Asetek A/S (the "Company") was held at 9:30 AM CEST at the Company's headquarter, Assensvej 2, DK-9220 Aalborg East, Denmark.

Both proposals as stated in the notice (with amendments) were adopted.

Further information is available at www.asetek.com.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Asetek