Asetek - Update to Q2 and Full Year 2018 Desktop Revenue Guidance

The company today announces that due to continued positive development within Asetek's desktop segment, the company has increased its second-quarter desktop segment revenue-growth expectation to at least 75% over the same period in 2017. The full year 2018 desktop segment revenue growth guidance has been increased to between 15% and 25% over 2017.

Demand for Asetek's desktop products was positively affected in the second quarter of 2018 by strong demand in gaming and e-sports combined with successful launches of new desktop products and partners, and subsequent shipments to stock the distribution chain.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK). For more information, visit www.asetek.com

