Asetek Announces Eleven Installations in the TOP500 Supercomputer List

Ranked 5th on the Top500 list is the AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure system (ABCI) installed at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST). This is the fastest supercomputer computer in Japan and was installed by Asetek's OEM partner Fujitsu. In November 2016, Asetek also had the highest ranked system in Japan, Oakforest-PACS which is #12 in the June 2018 Top500.

Other systems in Asia include the Research Institute for Information Technology, Kyushu University, Japan (#32), the Information Systems Division, RIKEN Hokusai Big Waterfall in Japan (#134), the National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC) in Taiwan (#148) and the National Super Computing Centre (NSCC) A-Star system in Singapore (#264).

"Asetek is pleased to see an increase from eight to eleven installations in this edition of the TOP500 and with nine systems in the top 200," said John Hamill, Asetek Chief Operating Officer "It is gratifying to once again have the #1 system in Japan. We look forward to additional entries in the next TOP500 list in November of 2018."

Clusters in North America include Grizzly (#136) at Los Alamos National Laboratory, three systems at Sandia National Laboratories (SNL), Serrano (#168), Cayenne (#169), Eclipse (#191) and Topaz (#449) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).

In addition, all eleven Top500 clusters were also ranked on the Green500 list led by ABCI AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure system installed at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) ranked at #8. The others include Oakforest-PACS (#24), NCHC (#40), SNL Serrano (#75), LANL Grizzly (#77), SNL Cayenne (#76) SNL Eclipse (#86), LLNL Topaz (#87), NSCC *A (207), RIKEN Big Waterfall (#311), Kyushu (#425).

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK). For more information, visit www.asetek.com

Media Contact:

Larry Vertal

Data Center Marketing

+1-408-256-3118

lve@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-announces-eleven-installations-in-the-top500-supercomputer-list,c2557796

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-announces-eleven-installations-in-the-top500-supercomputer-list-300672999.html

SOURCE Asetek

Related Links

http://www.asetek.com

