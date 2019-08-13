Asetek Launches CoolNation.com, A Forum for the Gamer and Enthusiast Community Focusing on Performance and Liquid Cooling

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that it has launched coolnation.com, a community forum for gamers, technology enthusiasts and DIY PC builders.

"Our excitement is through the roof right now. With more than 6 million liquid coolers sold, it was time to construct a platform to specifically cater to this vast community," said Shawn Sanders, Asetek Technology Evangelist and avid enthusiast. "Think of CoolNation as an opportunity for gamers and enthusiasts to educate themselves, share ideas and offer feedback on 'Asetek Cooled' products. In essence - this platform will be used to engage, inform and have fun."

Asetek all-in-one liquid coolers are sought-after by enthusiasts for their reliable operation, ease-of-use and pervasive cooling of CPUs and GPUs. With partners like Alienware, Asus ROG, Corsair, EVGA, Falcon Northwest, NZXT, Thermaltake and many more, Asetek provides innovative and reliable liquid cooling for both the ready-made and do-it-yourself PC cooling market.

"With the launch of CoolNation.com, Asetek confirms its commitment to its community of users. Asetek has been the brand behind the brand since we invented the all-in-one liquid cooler in 2009," said John Hamill, Chief Operations Officer at Asetek. "Today, we continue to be laser focused on our proud tradition of delivering superior performance, highest quality and reliability, as well as ease of use."

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

