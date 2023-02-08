ASF Releases Request for Applications for Undergraduate Summer Research Projects

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and funding innovative autism research, has released a request for applications for undergraduate summer research fellowships and invites applications from highly qualified undergraduates interested in pursuing basic and clinical research relevant to autism spectrum disorders during the summer.

The proposed research must be scientifically linked to autism. Autism Science Foundation will consider all areas of related basic and clinical research including but not limited to: human behavior across the lifespan (language, learning, communication, social function, epilepsy, sleep, self-injurious behavior, catatonia), neurobiology (anatomy, development, neuro-imaging), pharmacology, neuropathology, human genetics, genomics, epigenetics, epigenomics, immunology, molecular and cellular mechanisms, studies employing model organisms and systems, and studies of treatment, service delivery, policy and employment.

Priority will be given to students from underrepresented groups OR to studies that focus on understanding and narrowing the diagnosis and services gap across different races, ethnicities, or socioeconomic status levels.

Research must be conducted in a university-based laboratory or in the field under the supervision of a highly qualified mentor for a period of no less than 8 weeks. Students must not have received a bachelor's degree at the time the project starts over the summer.

Awards of $4,000 will be made directly to the university sponsoring the research. Of this, the university must pay $3,500 directly to the student as a stipend; $500 shall be used for lab expenses and indirect university costs.

Applications are due February 28, 2023 by 5pm eastern time.

Read the full Request for Applications here: https://autismsciencefoundation.org/apply-for-an-undergraduate-summer-research-grant/

