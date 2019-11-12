ASG Superconductors - Paramed Medical Systems: A New MROpen MRI System Unit Installed in Texas

This Advanced Open MRI scanner, engineered and developed by the Paramed MRI Unit of ASG Superconductors, a worldwide leader in superconducting magnet and MgB2 wire technology, has quickly made a name for itself in the market as the only superconductive scanner that is completely open above, in front and behind the patient.

The system is designed to give patients who suffer from claustrophobia the best MRI experience ever, and also allows scans to be performed in positions of maximum symptoms: standing, sitting, bending or lying down. The MROpen scanner allows patients to be scanned in a wide array of seated or standing positions. And because the magnet is wide open, patients are not confined within the tight space of a conventional MRI, allowing more patients to complete their scans and leading to earlier diagnosis of health problems.

Furthermore, MROpen's green technology provides cryogen-free operation due to its innovative high temperature superconductive wire technology (MgB2). With no need for cryogens, helium refills become a memory of the past and the system is more environmentally friendly than any other superconductive MRI available on the market.

Dan Balentine, President of American Health Imaging (AHI) said, "We are excited to be able to offer this new Advanced Open MRI service in the San Antonio market to match our offering in Atlanta, Georgia. We have found that this MRI unit has already become a great addition to our imaging fleet and has served as a great alternative for patients that might not otherwise been able to complete the exam."

Marco Belardinelli, CEO of Paramed Medical System USA said, "This is the second installation we completed with American Health Imaging in 2019. A great accomplishment for us and a great news for the San Antonio patient and medical community that will now be able to benefit from the unique capabilities of our solution."

