ASG Technologies Announces Promotion of Ryan Kreger to President

WALLINGFORD, Conn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASG Information Technologies, a Wallingford-based IT company providing custom strategies, managed computer support, network and cybersecurity, data backups, and IT consulting services to small to mid-sized businesses, today announced the appointment of Ryan Kreger to President from Vice President where he will continue to oversee all business development, client services, and general management of the team. In his new role, responsibilities will be expanded to include additional staff decision-making, strategic planning, and risk management.

ASG Promotes Ryan Kreger to President

"I am pleased to announce Ryan's promotion to President," commented Robert Mitchell, ASG Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Ryan has been instrumental in the Company's growth over the past seven plus years. Through his strategic focus, excellent client service management, and commitment to ASG, he has been an exceptional leader. I look forward to reaching new levels of success and growth with his increased involvement in strategic planning."

After obtaining his degree in Information Technology and joining a New Jersey-based data firm, Ryan relocated to Connecticut in 2011 and spent 3 years on the IT project team at Saint Francis Hospital, helping to launch their IT applications on a unified portal and services platform. In 2014, Ryan joined ASG Information Technologies, in an entry-level position at ASG as a Service Desk Tech, and over the course of the past 7 years, has taken on various job titles and roles to learn all facets of the business (from Systems Admin to Department Lead to Director). Notably, he was charged with innovating ASG's managed services platform and streamlining much of the company's workflow processes. Kreger has played a lead role in improving ASG's own internal efficiencies, while seamlessly securing new business opportunities and maintaining a high level of service for existing client relationships. During his tenure thus far, the company has gone from supporting just under 500 client devices to more than 4x that amount.

"I am excited and honored to transition into this new leadership role," said Kreger. "As we continue to execute our growth strategies, I will remain focused and committed to maintaining our strong client service culture. In my expanded role, I look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth and success of the Company."

About ASG Information Technologies:

ASG Information Technologies is a Wallingford-based IT company providing custom strategies, managed computer support, network and cybersecurity, data backups, and IT consulting services to small to mid-sized businesses. Formed in 1997, ASG's clients include manufacturers, credit unions, insurance agencies, healthcare firms, accounting firms, and other professional services firms. Visit our website at www.asgct.com.

CONTACT:

Kate Terricciano, [email protected]

Related Images

ryan-kreger.jpg

Ryan Kreger

ASG Promotes Ryan Kreger to President

SOURCE ASG Information Technologies