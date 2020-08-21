ASGARD Partners & Co. sells Wild Things, LLC to National Safety Apparel, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASGARD Partners & Co. ("ASGARD"), an investment firm based in New York, announced today that it has sold Wild Things, LLC ("Wild Things" or the "Company") to National Safety Apparel, Inc. ("NSA").

Wild Things is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly technical outdoor apparel and gear for the military and law enforcement communities across the globe.

When ASGARD acquired Wild Things in 2018, the Company was struggling with limited liquidity and had suffered years of underinvestment in both the brand and the infrastructure of the business. Immediately post close ASGARD brought on an industry leading management team, led by CEO Amy Coyne, to drive the Wild Things transformation, through the revival of its highly respected legacy brand and the renewal of its reputation for exceptional design, quality, and performance.

Under ASGARD's ownership, the Company reinvigorated customer relationships with key industry distribution leaders, diversified its customer base, introduced new sales channels, re-established relations with key military agencies and influential end user groups, expanded sales infrastructure and new sales representation, and recruited top industry talent. Wild Things also went through training in ASGARD's frameworks of operational excellence, centered around both culture and execution.

Karan Rai, Managing Partner of ASGARD, stated, "Wild Things exemplifies ASGARD's operationally focused investment strategy and intention to be in service of great companies through true partnership. We congratulate Amy and the entire Wild Things team for their passion for excellence and impressive execution. Additionally, we'd like to congratulate NSA on the acquisition of a great company."

"We are proud of the extraordinary transformation of Wild Things under our ownership. Our goals of stabilizing the Company, re-establishing the Wild Things brand in the marketplace and end-user community, and achieving material growth metrics were incredibly successful. We are excited for the Company's next stage of growth under NSA's ownership," said Christian Cantalupo, Partner at ASGARD.

"Working in partnership with ASGARD, Wild Things has become a business with a clear strategic vision and a focus on execution. NSA is now the perfect steward and strategic partner to help advance the Company's strategic objectives and maximize its growth potential. This acquisition will enable Wild Things to tap into a world class organization where it can leverage existing manufacturing resources and supply chain partnerships, expand its capabilities, and achieve long term growth. I am truly excited for the team and the future that lies ahead for Wild Things. We thank our customers, suppliers and employees for their contributions to our success," added Amy Coyne, CEO of Wild Things.

About ASGARD

ASGARD Partners & Co. is a private equity firm based in New York that primarily invests in founder, family, and management-owned companies with defensible value propositions and strong growth prospects. ASGARD predominantly focuses on manufacturing, services and distribution businesses, with ties to defense, government or aerospace markets, located in North America. The partners at ASGARD form a cohesive team, with decades of investing and operating experience, well–suited to drive value and assist companies with transformational change. The firm invests in all forms of corporate divestitures, management buyouts, recapitalizations, generational ownership transitions, and going-private transactions. ASGARD believes business is a powerful platform that can change the world for the better and is committed to serving entrepreneurs, companies, and investors that share this belief. For more information about the firm, please visit https://asgardpartners.com.

About Wild Things

Wild Things (www.wildthingsgear.com) is a leading brand and manufacturer of premium technical outerwear and gear for extreme outdoor conditions, primarily serving the military, special forces, and law enforcement communities both domestically and internationally. The Company is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

