ASGARD Partners & Co. Strengthens Capital Markets Group with New Hire

Andi has extensive experience in capital raising, relationship management, trading and portfolio management. Andi joins from the hedge fund coverage group at RBC Capital Markets, where he directed lending decisions to hedge funds and developed bespoke financing solutions to meet the sophisticated investment objectives of clients. Andi was also responsible for managing RBC's relationships with over 200 investment managers across North America.

"The proliferation of non-traditional capital providers has created significant opportunities to create fully customized financing solutions for our clients. To access this capital successfully, we need extensive industry relationships and deep market knowledge," said Nicholas Desjardins, Partner and Head of Advisory Services. "Andi brings those qualities to our growing Capital Markets team with more than a decade of experience and is an excellent cultural fit with our integrated approach to client service."

"I am delighted to join a Capital Markets group with the financing expertise, intellect, and transaction experience that ASGARD has established. I am honored to join such a capable and dedicated team in helping purpose-driven organizations reach their highest potential. I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on the early success they have achieved to date and contribute to superior client service for which the firm is known," said Andi.

Andi received an MBA in Finance from the Yale School of Management and earned a BA in Economics from Middlebury College.

About ASGARD Partners & Co.

ASGARD Partners & Co. is a next generation financial firm combining private equity investments and capital markets advisory into one platform to better and more effectively serve portfolio companies, clients and investors. ASGARD believes business is a powerful platform that can change the world for the better and is committed to serving entrepreneurs, companies, and investors that share this belief. The partners at ASGARD have collectively arranged and advised on more than $65 billion in transactions and have proven expertise across a wide spectrum of advisory services. ASGARD brings multi-functional capabilities to its clients and enables them to navigate their capital and growth decisions effectively. For more information, visit https://asgardpartners.com.

