ASGE Launches Public Service Awareness Campaign to Preempt Esophageal Cancer

The airport focused campaign, which is being launched in conjunction with Digestive Disease Week (DDW), the preeminent annual gastroenterology meeting (GI) taking place this week in Washington DC, will feature advertisements in the Dulles and Reagan National airports, as well as on Amtrak Acela trains – sending the public to www.asge.org/heartburn.

"We hope that our PSA campaign will encourage more Americans with chronic heartburn to see a gastroenterologist and take advantage of our recently enhanced ability to prevent one of the most rapidly growing cancers in the US," said ASGE President Karen L. Woods, MD, FASGE.

Interested DDW attendees can obtain materials at the ASGE booth (#1733) during DDW June 2-5, 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC. The PSA campaign is funded through a partnership with CDx Diagnostics, the provider of WATS3D testing for precancerous cells.

For more information visit www.asge.org/heartburn.

About Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures allow the gastroenterologist to visually inspect the upper gastrointestinal tract (esophagus, stomach and duodenum) and the lower bowel (colon and rectum) through an endoscope, a thin, flexible device with a lighted end and a powerful lens system. Endoscopy has been a major advance in the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For example, the use of endoscopes allows the detection of ulcers, cancers, polyps and sites of internal bleeding. Through endoscopy, tissue samples (biopsies) may be obtained, areas of blockage can be opened and active bleeding can be stopped. Polyps in the colon can be removed, which has been shown to prevent colon cancer.

About the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Since its founding in 1941, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has been dedicated to advancing patient care and digestive health by promoting excellence and innovation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. ASGE, with more than 15,000 members worldwide, promotes the highest standards for endoscopic training and practice, fosters endoscopic research, recognizes distinguished contributions to endoscopy, and is the foremost resource for endoscopic education. Visit www.asge.org and www.screen4coloncancer.org for more information and to find a qualified doctor in your area.

