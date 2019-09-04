Ash Brokerage aligns with AIMCOR Group, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Brokerage, a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana has announced its intent to become a member of the AIMCOR Group, LLC, a National Insurance Marketing Organization that distributes and services life, disability, LTC and annuity products through a variety of independent, institutional and alternative channels.

"Ash Brokerage and AIMCOR Group, LLC are two best-of-breed distribution organizations that, to date and within their respective operating models, have charted a meaningfully different path from their peers and are now coming together to blaze a new trail and upset the traditional distribution applecart," said Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage.

"When you look back at the various moves and alliances that have taken place in the brokerage distribution landscape during the past five years, aggregation and defense were the primary drivers," said John Ziambras, President and CEO of the AIMCOR Group, LLC. "This is the first chapter of an elaborate, long-term strategic relationship that will drive innovation and generate real growth for all involved, including our carrier partners."

About AIMCOR Group, LLC – www.aimcorgroup.com. AIMCOR Group, LLC is a National Insurance Marketing Organization that distributes and services life, disability, LTC and annuity products through a variety of channels and platforms. Since its inception in 2011, and in conjunction with its internal and external partners, AIMCOR has embarked on a shared vision of industry business transformation by enabling new distribution, engaging consumers and delivering financial security to American families across all ages, income levels and cultural backgrounds.

About Ash Brokerage – www.ashbrokerage.com. Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and, more importantly, the people needed to get the job done right. For more than 45 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with its clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

