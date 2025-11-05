Ash Brokerage announces Chris Foley as VP of Long-Term Care

Industry expert to continue Ash Brokerage's growth of linked benefit and traditional LTC planning

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Brokerage LLC ("Ash"), a leading distributor of life, long-term care (LTC), disability, retirement and Medicare solutions, announced the addition of Chris Foley, Vice President of Long-Term Care.

Sam Rocke, Executive Vice President of Protection Sales for Ash, expressed the need for this role as a catalyst for increased emphasis on the importance of planning for long-term care.

Chris Foley shares his excitement on working with advisors as the new VP of Long-Term Care Sales at Ash Brokerage.

"We have major goals to increase our market share in LTC and also expand the number of people insured. With the sheer volume of those turning 65 each day, we're only scratching the surface of addressing the market need."

With 17 years' experience in the insurance wholesaling industry, Chris Foley was identified as the right candidate to lead this important product line. His LTC market insights and leadership have generated meaningful growth and success for advisors, by incorporating care planning into their practices. Chris also drove success through partnering with independent advisors and RIAs to create personalized care designs and launching national educational campaigns around care planning.

"Over the past two years, our linked benefit sales have seen remarkable momentum, more than doubling in 2024 and continuing strong in 2025," explains Sam. "Bringing both linked benefit and traditional solutions under a senior leader allows us to invest back into the success of our business."

Chris arrives at Ash just in time for Long-Term Care Awareness Month, during which Ash encourages advisors to focus on helping clients prepare for a possible long-term care need. This November, Ash is showcasing a variety of case studies offering custom solutions for common client goals.

Chris's tenure will add to Ash's existing team of exceptional LTC specialists and sales professionals.

For more on Ash's LTC insurance offerings, visit https://www.ashbrokerage.com/plan/long-term-care.

About Ash Brokerage

Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care, disability income or Medicare solutions, Ash provides the tools and the people needed to get the job done right. In 2022, Ash Brokerage joined Integrity. For more than 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

