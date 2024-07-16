Ash Creek Renewables Welcomes Len Federico as Managing Director of Trading

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Creek Renewables ("Ash Creek"), a platform dedicated to developing renewable fuel feedstock solutions and a portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), today announced the addition of Len Federico as Managing Director of Trading. This hire establishes Ash Creek's Houston office, marking a key step in Ash Creek's growth.

Federico joins Ash Creek from Neste, where he served as the Head of Supply for the Americas and led the development and execution of feedstock sourcing for a global network of renewable distillate refineries. While at Neste, Federico played a crucial role in integrating multiple acquisitions into Neste's sourcing platform and contributed to the launch of the Martinez Renewable Fuels joint venture with Marathon Petroleum.

"We are thrilled to welcome Len to Ash Creek, as his proven track record in navigating complex markets and driving operational growth aligns perfectly with our vision to build feedstock supply chains to support the renewable fuels industry," said John Cusick, Chief Executive Officer of Ash Creek. "Len brings with him more than three decades of unique, practical experience in the biomass-based diesel markets, including expertise in various feedstocks and credits. This experience will be invaluable as we capitalize on emerging opportunities and strengthen our position as a leader in the renewable fuels space."

Federico is a veteran commodities trader and manager with more than 30 years of experience within the agriculture and energy industries. Prior to Neste, Federico held various senior positions at Louis Dreyfus, where he managed the North American biofuels platform and oversaw the U.S. Quota Sugar and U.S. Rice divisions.

Federico holds a B.A. in Economics & Government from Georgetown University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He has been actively involved in the Advanced Biofuels Association, serving as both Chairman and Vice Chairman.

About Ash Creek Renewables

Ash Creek Renewables is a platform dedicated to developing renewable fuel feedstock solutions to meet the demands of the growing renewable fuels market. The company serves North American renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel producers through its feedstock marketing, distribution, pretreatment and logistics operations. For more information, please visit www.ashcreekrenewables.com .

About Tailwater Capital

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is an energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $4.5 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $23 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com .

