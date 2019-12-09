Ash Grove Cement Company Offers Employees the Opportunity to Earn a Debt-Free Education with Zovio Employer Services

Through this partnership, employees at Ash Grove, a leader and pioneer in the cement industry, can obtain associate, bachelor's or master's degrees at Ashford University. Ash Grove's tuition assistance benefit, coupled with Ashford's Full Tuition Grant, provides these students with the opportunity to avoid student loans or incur any out of pocket expenses for their education.

"One of Ash Grove's core principles is to be the employer of choice by attracting, developing and retaining talented employees," said Darcy Pugh, Employment and Compensation Manager at Ash Grove. "Our partnership with Zovio and Ashford University provides our employees with access to education to gain the right skill sets needed to advance into management positions. We also see this program as a great tool to attract new talent."

"We are excited to partner with Ash Grove," said Michael Rolnick, Senior Vice President of Education Partnerships at Zovio. "They have a strong culture and tradition of employee support, and we look forward to being a part of that as we welcome them into the Zovio family."

About Ash Grove Cement

Ash Grove Cement Company, a CRH Company, is a leader and pioneer in the cement industry. For 137 years, we have provided Portland and masonry cement to construct the highways, bridges, commercial and industrial complexes, single- and multi-family homes, and other important structures fundamental to America's economic vitality and quality of life. In 2018, Ash Grove shipped 8.3 million tons of cement from eight cement plants and its network of terminals located throughout the Midwest, Texas and Western United States. Ash Grove is known for quality, reliability and its commitment to safety.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

