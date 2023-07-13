ASH Investment Partners Secures $150 Million for Digital Services Fund

ATLANTA, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASH Investment Partners, LLC ("ASH IP"), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announced the successful closing of its ASH Digital v2, LP (the "Fund") on June 30th, having surpassed the target of $150 million in total capital commitments. The Fund's primary focus will be on majority investments in differentiated, lower-middle market digital services businesses specializing in software development, data science, and marketing technology.

"Our well-rounded team has deep functional, advisory, and investment experience," said Andy Heyman, Managing Partner of ASH IP. "We believe this experience and knowledge, along with our professional network, adds value to management teams aiming to scale their digital service firms. Our team is excited about building on our strong position in the digital services sector with this Fund."

"We are grateful to our limited partners, who value our approach, for their unwavering support," continued Heyman. "The achievement of this milestone was only made possible due to the relentless efforts of our dedicated team members."

