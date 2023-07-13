ASH Investment Partners Secures $150 Million for Digital Services Fund

News provided by

ASH Investment Partners, LLC

13 Jul, 2023, 16:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASH Investment Partners, LLC ("ASH IP"), an Atlanta-based private equity firm, announced the successful closing of its ASH Digital v2, LP (the "Fund") on June 30th, having surpassed the target of $150 million in total capital commitments. The Fund's primary focus will be on majority investments in differentiated, lower-middle market digital services businesses specializing in software development, data science, and marketing technology.

Continue Reading

"Our well-rounded team has deep functional, advisory, and investment experience," said Andy Heyman, Managing Partner of ASH IP. "We believe this experience and knowledge, along with our professional network, adds value to management teams aiming to scale their digital service firms. Our team is excited about building on our strong position in the digital services sector with this Fund."

"We are grateful to our limited partners, who value our approach, for their unwavering support," continued Heyman. "The achievement of this milestone was only made possible due to the relentless efforts of our dedicated team members."

For More Information Contact: [email protected]com

SOURCE ASH Investment Partners, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.