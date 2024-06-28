Ashade Tech Inc. Launches RelyReach: Revolutionizing Voter Engagement with TrustedSender Technology

HOUSTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashade Tech Inc. proudly announces the launch of RelyReach, a groundbreaking technology solution set to transform voter engagement and campaign success. Leveraging TrustedSender technology, RelyReach ensures campaign messages are delivered effectively and securely, revolutionizing the connection between political campaigns and voters.

RelyReach

RelyReach tackles the key challenges of modern campaigns by enabling scalable voter engagement while maintaining a personal touch through continuous two-way communication. This innovative platform optimizes campaign costs with a fixed fee structure, fostering ongoing voter interaction.

"At Ashade Tech Inc., we believe in the power of meaningful connections," said Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass, Chief Operating Officer at Ashade Tech Inc. "RelyReach embodies this belief, providing a seamless, reliable, and secure platform for campaigns and outreach organizations to engage with voters using the latest AI and communication technologies."

Key Features of RelyReach:

Utilizes AI to facilitate interactions through texts, graphical messages, video messages, and calls. Real-Time Analytics: Offers an intuitive dashboard for comprehensive insights, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Easily connects with current fundraising and campaign management systems. Data Security: Secured with advanced technologies like XVanara®, employing industry-leading encryption to protect sensitive information and ensure campaign data stays private.

Ensures messages and calls are recognized and trusted by voters' devices. Regulatory Compliance: Fully adheres to all relevant legal requirements, ensuring campaigns operate lawfully.

Proven Track Record:

Significant Cost Savings: Achieves a minimum of 60% cost savings for campaigns.

Achieves a minimum of 60% cost savings for campaigns. High Success Rates: More than a 90% success rate.

More than a 90% success rate. Extensive Voter Engagement: Engaged millions of voters successfully.

RelyReach is poised to reshape political campaigning and outreach, making it easier for organizations to maintain continuous, meaningful dialogue with voters. Its advanced features and user-friendly design make RelyReach the ultimate tool for any campaign or outreach organization seeking to maximize impact and success.

Collaborative Approach:

RelyReach will work closely with the campaign teams of candidates and is open to strategic partnerships for eventual campaign success.

For more information about RelyReach and to schedule a demonstration, please visit relyreach.com or contact 855-223-4509.

About Ashade Tech Inc.

Ashade Tech Inc. is a leading technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for various industries. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer satisfaction, Ashade Tech Inc. continues to drive advancements that shape the future.

Contact: Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass

Chief Operating Officer

855-223-4509

[email protected]

ashade.tech

SOURCE Ashade Tech Inc