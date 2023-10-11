Ashade Tech Unveils TrustPattern™ - printable smartcard - for Digital ID and Document Verification Solution

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashade Tech Inc (https://ashade.tech) announced the official launch of TrustPattern™, a technology that facilitates storing information on any surface using image pattern recognition. The technology encodes data using advanced computer algorithms, generating image patterns that can be printed on top of any surface using generic document printers.

TrustPattern Ashade Tech Inc.

The technology also features advanced privacy-friendly features, providing complete control of access to information. TrustPattern™ technology can be integrated using our API, available to any mobile, web-based, or on-site application without a significant investment of capital. Ashade Tech is a global technology company that utilizes unique patented approaches, offering a wide range of security and tech software solutions.

"TrustPattern results from 9 years of research and development and can be quickly implemented without significant investments, providing the best ROI to our customers. The technology can store all the information a smartcard chip stores without requiring smart chips, cards, chip encoders, etc. Hence the name 'printable smartcard'. This is a first-of-its-kind technology," Dr. Lalitha Kaleedhass, President at Ashade Tech Inc.

TrustPattern™ Features

TrustPattern™ is a sophisticated and advanced technology featuring dual authentication, providing fine-grained control of access to information. The technology provides "printable smartcard" functions and offers the best ROI.

TrustPattern™ image pattern can be printed on top of any surface – paper/plastic.

The technology requires no special printers.

TrustPattern™ supports data compartmentalization, controls access to information, and puts users in the decision-making process.

Supports cloud, on-site, online, offline and hybrid deployments.

TrustPattern™ Applications

TrustPattern™, an AI-enabled patented technology, has various applications by industries and sectors:

Government: Driving Licenses, Digital IDs Insurance: Insurance ID, Policy declarations, Cover note Banking and Finance: Certificate of Deposits Transportation: Travel passes (frictionless) Education: Educational certificates, mark sheets Retail: Reward/Membership systems, Supply-Chain verification Any industry or application that requires counterfeit detection.

"TrustPattern™ is the only technology that provides dual authentication with fine-grained control of access to information, a first-its-kind. Ashade Tech provides API (application programming interfaces) for major application platforms, and we also offer turn-key implementation services," said Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass, Chief Operating Officer at Ashade Tech Inc.

For more information on TrustPattern™, please visit https://ashade.tech/products-trustpattern TrustPattern™ is now globally available directly through Ashade Tech Inc (https://ashade.tech) and through strategic partners in South-East Asia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia: SavePro Digital Solutions Sdn Bhd: https://savepro.com.my

About Ashade Tech Inc

Ashade Tech Inc was founded by three scientists with over 70 years of combined tech experience. Based on 25 globally granted patents with five patents pending, Ashade Tech is a pioneer in end-to-end information technology solutions for security and business process optimization. The Ashade Tech delivery approach ensures close collaboration from the very start all the way through each project delivery and objective realization. Learn more at: https://ashade.tech

Media Contact:

Dr. Karthik Kaleedhass

855-223-4509

[email protected]

For reseller related information, please contact [email protected]

