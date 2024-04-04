ASHANTI TO JOIN POSSIBLE

GRAMMY® Award-winning Singer-Songwriter to Join Lineup

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE, the premier marquee marketing event, announced today GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter, actor and author will join the lineup in Miami Beach on Wednesday, April 17.

Ashanti burst onto the music scene with her platinum-selling, self-titled debut album, Ashanti. The album landed the #1 spot on both the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts, selling a whopping 504,593 units in its first week and set a SoundScan record as the most albums sold by any debut female artist in the chart's history, granting her a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, which she still holds today. Ashanti has released six studio albums and received eight Billboard Awards, a GRAMMY, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, six ASCAP Awards, and many more awards and illustrious honors. Ashanti has continued to reign at the top as one of Billboard's "Top Females of the Decade from 2000-2010" and continues to break Billboard records as having a Hot 100 entry in the 2000's, 2010's and 2020's.

"I'm excited to have Ashanti join us at Miami Beach. She continues to explore many avenues throughout her career, bringing her immense and varied experience in brand ambassadorship and the business of the music industry to the POSSIBLE stage," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE.

Ashanti has built her brand with several major partnerships and has her own fragrance, "Precious Jewel" with AMC Beauty, American Express, Shea Moisture, Marc Jacobs and Ciroc, to name a few. Her endorsements include Herbal Essences, where she is the first African American to land a national campaign, and Candies Apparel. She launched her clothing line, in collaboration with Miss Circle, and partnered with Pretty Little Thing to create her own swimsuit line, "Ashanti." Recently, Ashanti became a partner at prooV, the only end-to-end software proof-of-concept platform — a hub where you can evaluate, compare and deploy new solutions as one connected experience.

Along with her music catalog and brand ambassadorship, she published a book of poetry, through Hyperion, titled "Foolish/Unfoolish: Reflections on Love" and released her first children's book, "My Name Is A Story," with Harper Collins on July 12, 2022. My Name Is A Story was voted "2023 Best Children's Book" by the African American Literary Awards. Ashanti was the 2023 Ambassador for the Jumpstart Reading Program and became the "Youth of the Year" Ambassador for the Boys and Girls Club of America in 2009, and was also inducted into their Hall of Fame. She became a member of their "BE GREAT" Campaign with Denzel Washington and was also a part of the "Let's Move" campaign with Michelle Obama, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17 with a special program to debut Google's Human:Human Experience on Thursday at 8am.. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE.

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonalds Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com.

