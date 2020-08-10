ASHBA Drops Highly Anticipated Debut Single "Hypnotic" (Feat. Cali Tucker) On August 14; A Groundbreaking EDM Track Fueled With Big Rock Guitars And Sultry Vocals

On Thursday, August 13, at 9:00 PM PDT (midnight EDT August 14), join ASHBA for the "Hypnotic" Watch Party here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaKyWjlY5uI

On Friday, August 14, stream or download "Hypnotic" feat. Cali Tucker here: https://EdgeoutRecords.lnk.to/ASHBAHypnotic

"My debut single 'Hypnotic' is a high intense EDM track with big rock guitars. When I perform live along with my DJ, the futuristic AI visuals will take the crowd on a journey to the unknown. I will be featuring a different singer on each track; this music will have no boundaries," says ASHBA.

ASHBA will host a special Watch Party on Thursday, August 13 at 9 p.m. PDT (midnight EDT August 14). Immediately following the video premiere of "Hypnotic," ASHBA will be joined by celebrity friends and a celebrity moderated Q&A. Fans can subscribe to ASHBA's official YouTube channel here.

"ASHBA's unique version of EDM, immediately caught my attention. And now, the industry is calling "Hypnotic" the new sound coming out of Vegas," says Tony Guanci, EDGEOUT founder and label head.

Written and produced by legendary guitarist Dj Ashba, aka ASHBA, "Hypnotic" opens with his signature guitar sound accompanied by the sultry vocals of Cali Tucker who teases the listener with "time to steal the show." With ASHBA's unwavering experimental vision and Pretolesi's skillful mixing touch, "Hypnotic" exalts life on the dance floor as a space where the cares of the day are cast aside for a night that "makes you lose control" while enjoying a live experience like no other.

Produced by ASHBA and following the recent filming guidelines, the video for "Hypnotic" was filmed at one of Sin City's most exclusive mansions and embodies the ultimate Las Vegas fantasy. Beautiful provocateurs, outrageous "colorscapes" and mind-blowing music inspire guests at this private affair to shed all inhibitions and celebrate life as if "tomorrow may never come." Just as the night is about to climax, the intimate over-the-top rave gives way to a surprise twist, injecting his playfulness and humor.

ASHBA has brought together a formidable team for his project that includes Gavin Maloof, founding partner Vegas Golden Knights/Vice-Chairman, Maloof Companies; and Tony Guanci, EDGEOUT founder and label head.

Follow ASHBA on social media to get the latest updates.

INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER YOUTUBE WEBSITE

ABOUT ASHBA

ASHBA, a world-renowned producer, songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist, has co-written or co-produced numerous hits for legendary artists ranging from Neil Diamond to Mötley Crüe. As a member of such notable bands including Beautiful Creatures, Sixx:A.M., and Guns N' Roses, he has captivated audiences for decades. With multiple chart-topping hits and millions of screaming fans around the world, ASHBA continues to push new boundaries with his music.

As the founder and CEO of ASHBA Enterprises, ASHBA draws upon his executive and entrepreneurial skills to run his many companies. He utilizes his longtime experience and expertise from years of developing his own brand in entertainment, multimedia, touring, and merchandise. Through ASHBA Media, a design and creative agency, he advises clients including Cirque de Soleil, hotel, hospitality, and entertainment industries to create state-of-the-art custom props, themed environments for events and exhibits around the world.

ASHBA considers Las Vegas his home and has been a resident for nearly 10 years. His business and operations are all headquartered in Las Vegas.

SOURCE EDGEOUT Records/UMe