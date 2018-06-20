AshBritt Concludes Wildfire Debris Clean-Up

AshBritt, in partnership with numerous local contractors, vendors and team members, initiated debris clean-up in November 2017 and hauled more than 775,000 tons of fire debris to recycling facilities and landfills, using up to 550 hauling trucks per day and employing more than 1,000 people. The total amount of fire debris hauled under this clean-up mission equals more than twice the weight of the Golden Gate Bridge.

"Partnerships with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the State of California, and with local businesses were critical to the mission's success. Of the hundreds of projects AshBritt has worked in our 25-year history, this mission was of particular significance and emotional impact due to the many property owners we had the honor of interacting with during the clean-up. The resiliency displayed by the communities is truly inspiring," AshBritt CEO Brittany Perkins said.

"AshBritt committed to utilizing local and small businesses to do a wide range of the mission work, including debris clean up, environmental services, and operations administration. We're proud to have hired and worked with northern California contractors impacted by the fires and that we utilized more than 70 percent union crews. Ensuring local economic recovery alongside debris removal is an AshBritt core value," said Perkins.

About AshBritt: Now in its 25th year, AshBritt is a national turn-key rapid-response disaster recovery and environmental services contractor. AshBritt has conducted more than 330 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients. We have been directly involved in the recovery efforts of more than 60 federally declared disasters in 19 states. AshBritt has been a contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for 20 years and is currently the prime contractor for the South Pacific Division (AZ, CA, NV, UT, NM) and South Atlantic Division (AL, FL, GA, SC, NC).

