AshBritt Participates in RGA Workforce Development Panel

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently held Republican Governor's Association (RGA) Annual Conference held in Boca Raton, Florida, AshBritt participated in the panel: Future of Work – Adapting to the Changing Landscape of the Workplace. Panelists included key Republican Governors and private sector leaders.

The discussion focused on best practices from the private sector adaptability to the public sector and solutions to the threat of job loss due to automation. The Governors highlighted their leadership in driving economic development for their respective states and the private sector touched on examples from their industries.

"AshBritt provides a unique perspective on workforce development. We employee a mixed-skilled and mutigenerational workforce; we require rapid mobilization of hundreds of workers post disaster; we pull from a national labor pool but focus on ensuring full local workforce participation; we simultaneously employ and train workers who have retired, been out of work due to automation or factory closures, and the next generation of workers," said Brittany Perkins Castillo, AshBritt CEO. "This requires robust, year-round training. I am proud to share our model for public / private partnerships. Our work has a long-term, positive impact on the labor force in communities and serves as a model for workforce development."

