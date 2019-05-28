Ashby & Graff® Real Estate's 'We Are Ashby & Graff' Video Wins Two Awards in the 40th Annual Telly Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashby & Graff® Real Estate announced today that its "We Are Ashby & Graff" brand launch video has been awarded Best Social Video in the Products & Services category and Best Writing in the Branded Content category in the 40th Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.

Ashby & Graff Real Estate

Award-winning brand launch video "We Are Ashby & Graff" was conceptualized to introduce the Ashby & Graff brand to the Southern California market. The video was written and produced in-house with voice-over artist Sean Carney providing narration. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RyuaHtLjzw.

"Ashby & Graff Real Estate is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing," said Sabrina Dridje, managing director of the Telly Awards. "This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators and a celebration of the diversity of work being made today for all screens."

"It brings us great pride to win two Telly Awards for our internally produced marketing efforts," said John Graff, CEO of Ashby & Graff Real Estate. "Whether crafting marketing to promote the homes we sell or to advertise our own services, we are always looking to achieve results while aiming to create progressive, compelling content. These awards are a testament to our efforts."

Today's winner's announcement caps a year-long celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Telly Awards. Throughout 2018-2019, The Telly Awards celebrated four decades of honoring the video and television industry, whether through its inaugural international screening series or its online video interviews with industry experts. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories to further the awards' recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. New categories included serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video categories.

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted over 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Condé Nast, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather. The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About Ashby & Graff® Real Estate:

Ashby & Graff Real Estate is among the fastest-growing independent real estate brokerages in the United States. With agents across Southern California, Ashby & Graff services clients of all budgets, lifestyles and backgrounds. Ashby & Graff is part of the Graff Real Estate Inc. brand collection.

For more information, contact:

John Graff, CEO

Ashby & Graff Real Estate

info@ashbygraff.com

310-856-9153 ext. 502

www.ashbygraff.com

www.graffre.com

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include IFP, NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, StudioDaily, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, The Wrap Pro, the VR/AR Association and Digiday.

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

Related Links

'We Are Ashby & Graff' Video

Ashby & Graff Real Estate

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RyuaHtLjzw

SOURCE Ashby & Graff Real Estate

Related Links

https://ashbygraff.com

