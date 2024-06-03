Ashby Announces $30M Series C

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashby, a recruiting platform that efficiently scales hiring from startup through enterprise, has raised an additional $30 million in equity financing. This round of funding comes with a vote of confidence from existing investors following a 6X growth in revenue. Lachy Groom, who also led Ashby's seed round, led the Series C with participation from Elad Gil, F-Prime, Y Combinator, and existing Ashby customers. To date, the company has raised roughly $70M.

This latest round of financing will enable Ashby to continue its rapid pace of product development and enterprise expansion.

"At its best, fundraising accelerates something that is already going really well. We're fortunate to have found ourselves in that position and as a result, we've decided to pull forward our Series C by a couple of quarters," said Benjamin Encz, Co-Founder and CEO of Ashby.

"It's been amazing to see Ashby's growth and product velocity in the last few years," said Lachy Groom, "Despite a tricky market, Ashby has 6x'd the business since the Series B and has garnered a lot of love from customers in a space that historically had really low NPS. In the current environment, more and more talent teams are looking to consolidate tools and 'do more with less' and Ashby, which is packed with automation and AI-enabled features, is perfectly positioned to benefit from that trend."

"It's the first ATS I've ever been impressed with," said Veronica Salcido, Head of Global Talent at Multiverse. "We were looking for an innovative partner that was looking to build the future of talent acquisition, not one stuck in the way things had been done 10, 20 years ago. And in switching to Ashby All-in-One I got rid of a lot of vendors we no longer needed, so that made me look absolutely brilliant to my finance team."

Ashby was founded in late 2018 by Benjamin Encz and Abhik Pramanik. The company emerged from stealth mode at the time of their Series B announcement in September 2022, and have since then grown to support over 1,300 customers that range from some of the fastest growing startups in the world to some of the most cutting edge enterprises with 18K+ employees.

The product continues to differentiate on the quality and accessibility of talent team data, which serves as a foundation for seamless workflows, powers unique AI functionality that improves efficiency and personalization, and consolidates the full recruiter workflow into one system versus multiple point solutions. Layered on top is the quality of their customer experience, proprietary data reports, and commitment to the talent community.

Supporting the strong growth and ambitious product roadmap, Ashby has made a number of additional key hires including VP of People and Talent Jim Miller (15 years at Google shaping their internal ATS, GHire), VP of Finance Shane Gallaher (first FP&A hire at Fastly), VP of Customer Success Kelsey Peterson (HubSpot and early startups), Head of Support Allie Hurley (ClickUp), Head of EMEA Sales Jack Hanratty (Asana and LinkedIn), as well as a number of top talent leaders and operators.

