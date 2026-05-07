Ashby Launches People Workflows, Extending Its Platform Into Employee Onboarding

New product brings onboarding into Ashby, helping teams automate workflows, reduce drop-off, and connect hiring to employee outcomes.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashby, the all-in-one recruiting platform, announced an expansion beyond traditional ATS functionality with the launch of People Workflows, a new product designed to bring employee onboarding into the same system teams use to hire. The announcement was made today at Ashby One, the company's annual conference.

People Workflows helps teams automate and manage onboarding by coordinating tasks, communications, and stakeholders through custom workflows to reduce manual work and enable teams to deliver a better new-hire experience.

Ashby Co-Founder and CEO Benjamin Encz

"At most companies, hiring is highly structured and well-supported, but onboarding is not," said Melissa Bierly, Senior Product Manager at Ashby. "There's a lot of manual work, a lot of handoffs, and very little visibility. We built People Workflows to close that gap and extend the hiring process through day one and beyond."

People Workflows brings onboarding directly into Ashby, allowing teams to design and automate multi-step processes that start when an offer is signed. Teams can:

Automatically trigger onboarding workflows when an offer is accepted

Coordinate tasks, communications, and handoffs across recruiting, People Ops, IT, and hiring managers

Collect and use structured data throughout the onboarding process

Track progress and identify blockers in real time

Provide new hires with dedicated welcome portals where they can see exactly what they need to do

The result is less manual coordination and a clearer view of where each new hire stands.

"Instead of chasing tasks and sending reminders, teams can focus on actually helping new hires," said Jacob Miller, who leads go-to-market efforts for new products at Ashby. "The workflow runs in the background, and you step in where it matters."

Ashby has been quietly developing People Workflows with a group of early access customers, including Flock and Renuity.

"At Flock, everything was manual — emails, reminders, spreadsheets," said Laura Barnes, Vice President of Talent at Flock. "We were putting in hours every week just to keep things moving. Now, Ashby's People Workflows can automate a lot of that work while still delivering a really personalized experience for new hires."

For teams hiring at scale, the impact extends beyond efficiency.

"When you're hiring thousands of people, onboarding friction doesn't just slow you down; it costs you real hires," said Abe Spahn, Head of People Strategy and Analytics at Renuity. "We had thousands of accepted offers that never turned into starts. With better automation and visibility in People Workflows, we can actually see where people are getting stuck and fix it."

Ashby's expansion into onboarding reflects a common gap across recruiting teams: strong hiring processes followed by inconsistent onboarding experiences. In many organizations, onboarding is still managed through spreadsheets, emails, and disconnected systems, making it difficult to track progress, coordinate across teams, and deliver a consistent new hire experience.

"We've always believed the most important workflows should live in one system," said Bierly. "Onboarding is a natural next step, and it opens the door to supporting more of the employee lifecycle over time."

People Workflows is currently in early access, with more than 25 customers already using the product. Ashby plans to expand availability later this year.

About Ashby

Ashby All-in-One enables ambitious talent teams to run a data-driven talent acquisition process with the latest innovations in AI, automation, and quality of hire measurement at their fingertips. Ashby combines your ATS, CRM & sourcing, scheduling, and analytics into a single, scalable solution with a modern UI and customizations to empower your business, from startup to enterprise.

About Ashby One

Ashby One is a one-day conference designed for Talent Acquisition leaders and RecOps professionals to gain actionable insights and build meaningful connections through keynotes, deep dives, and hands-on workshops. Attendees will have opportunities to engage directly with Ashby's Engineering, Customer Success, and Product teams through Ashby Labs, enjoy curated meals, and connect at an evening reception.

SOURCE Ashby, Inc.