Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP Selected by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® as National 'Best Law Firms' Winner

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP has been named a Tier 1 firm in multiple practice areas, nationally and in Washington, DC, by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms".

Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP received a national Tier 1 ranking in the category of "Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions — Plaintiffs." For the Washington, DC area, the firm received a Tier 1 ranking in the categories of "Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions — Plaintiffs," "Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs," and "Workers' Compensation Law — Claimants."

Each year, U.S. News - Best Lawyers® selects the top legal practices in the country for their "Best Law Firms" awards. To be eligible for "Best Law Firms" consideration, a firm must have at least one lawyer who was featured in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP legal team includes several attorneys who are "Best Lawyers" honorees.

Eligible legal practices can complete a survey about their firm and submit feedback from clients and professional references. U.S. News - Best Lawyers® then evaluates the qualifications of candidates and ranks them into three tiers within different regions and areas of practice. A select few firms are also ranked nationally.

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers® awards establish chosen attorneys and firms as the best in the nation. The honorees are published so people in need of representation can find the most qualified legal professionals in their area.

Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP is a law firm that represents injury victims throughout the Washington, DC area, Maryland, and Virginia. In addition to the main office in Washington, DC, there are locations in Baltimore, MD, Landover, MD, Silver Spring, MD, Rockville, MD, Manassas, VA, and Fairfax, VA. For more information about the firm or to schedule a free consultation with their legal team, call 800-674-9725 or visit their website at www.ashcraftandgerel.com.

