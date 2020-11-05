Ashcraft & Gerel Regionally and Nationally Ranked in "Best Law Firms" 2021 by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," U.S. News — Best Lawyers® ranked Ashcraft & Gerel both regionally and nationally for their legal advocacy on behalf of individuals injured and wronged by negligent parties. Earning a spot in this esteemed publication is a great honor — earning multiple is worth celebrating even more so.

Ashcraft & Gerel was previously listed in the 2020 Edition as well. For 2021, U.S. News — Best Lawyers® ranked Ashcraft & Gerel as follows:

National rankings:

Tier 1: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Regional rankings for Washington, D.C. :

: Tier 1: Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs



Tier 1: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Tier 1: Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants



Tier 3: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Qualifying law firms for "Best Law Firms" need to have one or more attorneys recognized by the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America©; several attorneys on the Ashcraft & Gerel legal team have been included in this list. Then, U.S. News — Best Lawyers® rigorously evaluates each firm's practice and any past successes. After consulting clients and other legal professionals, firms earn a ranking according to a three-tier system, which denotes practice and geographic areas, as well as the level of respect a firm has in the legal industry.

In addition to Best Lawyers®, Ashcraft & Gerel has been recognized by Super Lawyers®, Martindale-Hubbell, the Best Attorneys of America®, and more. Their practice is expansive, as they represent clients in both small cases and complex litigation. Over their 65 years of practice, their attorneys have recovered more than $1 billion in compensatory damages for clients.

Visit ashcraftandgerel.com to learn more about Ashcraft & Gerel's legal services. For information about U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

SOURCE Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP

