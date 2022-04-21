Ashcroft Capital Announces Acquisition of Elliot Gwinnett Place

Company's Second Norcross Acquisition Will Add 284 Homes to Growing Atlanta-Area Portfolio

NORCROSS, Ga., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashcroft Capital , a fully integrated multifamily investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Elliot Gwinnett Place (formerly Retreat at Arc Way), a garden-style community approximately 20 miles northeast of Downtown Atlanta. Birchstone Residential , Ashcroft Capital's in-house property management company, has assumed management of the community. The property was purchased through Ashcroft's Value-Add Fund II.

The community, which features 284 apartment homes, adds to Ashcroft's burgeoning Atlanta-area portfolio. The company now has five communities in the area, all acquired within the last year, including two within Norcross. Ashcroft also owns communities throughout Texas and Florida.

"We're big believers in the Atlanta metro market, and will continue to grow our team and pursue opportunities in the area for the foreseeable future," said Frank Roessler, founder and CEO of Ashcroft. "Norcross is among the fastest-growing submarkets in the area, due in part to its proximity to the city's key employment sectors and its highly rated school districts. We look forward to implementing our value-add strategy to modernize the community and reposition it as one the most desirable options in the submarket."

Located at 4025 Arc Way, Elliot Gwinnett Place sits less than three miles from Interstate 85, a key artery that connects to the greater metropolitan area. The community features spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and provides a quiet respite from the bustling areas of the city. It also offers easy access to the nearby offices of Comcast, Amazon, Mitsubishi and Hewlett-Packard, as well as the abundance of eateries and shops within downtown Norcross.

Ashcroft's renovation efforts at Elliot Gwinnett Place, initially built in 1988, will include a full update and modernization of the amenity spaces, improved curb appeal and upgrades to landscaping and community signage. Within the apartment homes, Ashcroft will add stainless steel appliances, hard-surface countertops, tile backsplashes, vinyl-plank flooring, upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures, USB ports and new cabinet fronts with modern pulls. The previous owner recently renovated approximately 25% of the homes.

Existing community amenities include a swimming pool, resident clubhouse and business center, fitness center, picnic areas, playground and laundry facility. Existing apartment features include laminate countertops, white/black appliances, wood-style cabinet fronts, walk-in closets, private patios/balconies and washer/dryer connections. Homes renovated by the previous owner feature various upgrades, including granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Elliot Gwinnett Place joins Elliot Norcross, located about seven miles away at 1355 Graves Road, in Ashcroft's Norcross portfolio.

"We are thrilled to add a second asset in Norcross, which has been a phenomenal location for us," said David Deitz, president of Birchstone. "Our team looks forward to creating the best possible resident experience as we continue to build the brand in the area. The community already offers a stellar location, and we believe we can give it an even greater upside."

About Ashcroft Capital

Founded in 2015, Ashcroft Capital is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm that has acquired 45 communities comprising 14,000 units since its inception and now has $1.8 billion in assets under management throughout several high-growth metros of the Sun Belt. The firm focuses on capital preservation while striving to return strong, risk-adjusted cash-on-cash to investors. Ashcroft is capitalized with high net worth, family office and institutional capital. Ashcroft specializes in value-add multifamily real estate and exhibits an expertise in extracting maximum value from every asset it acquires. Rather than attempting to play cycle timing, the firm strives to acquire excellent apartment communities within well-located submarkets of large and growing U.S. metros.

About Birchstone Residential

Birchstone Residential is the in-house property management company of Ashcroft Capital. It has a comprehensive property management platform that provides all essential services, including leasing, maintenance and construction management. Birchstone was purpose-built to execute the value-add business plan for each Ashcroft property, optimize financial returns and deliver high resident satisfaction. Committed to a people-centric culture and employee development through job training, job enrichment and accelerated development, Birchstone seeks to provide best-in-class service that attracts new residents and enriches the lifestyles of current residents.

