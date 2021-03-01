Ashely Rodriguez Joins Paradise Beauty Associates

CARSON CITY, Nev., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Rodriguez, formerly at Liaison, has joined the team of stylists at Paradise Salon, Spa, and Wellness Center

"Becoming a beauty professional was the best thing I ever did for myself. I love creating and giving people the look of their dreams," Ashley says. "I'm thrilled to be providing exceptional luxury services for my clients at Paradise. The environment there is so creative a fun."

Ashley Rodriguez

Ashley joins a full complement of 6 other veteran stylists, an esthetician, a massage therapist, a nail tech, a body piercer and permanent make-up artist, aquatic exercise and rehab professionals, and support staff.

She does all the usual cosmetology services as well as Eyelash Extensions, Eyelash Perms, and Eyelash Lifts. You can see some of her work on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ashleyshair2dye4/.

She works Tuesday through Saturday 9 am to 7 pm by appointment. She can be reached at 775 901-7493 to make that appointment (voice or text) or call the front desk of Paradise at 775 883-4434.

For the last 7 years Paradise has been providing beauty, wellness, and body piercing services to enhance the lives of their customers. Their upscale 7266 sq. ft. facility provides all salon and spa services, has a saltwater aquatic fitness and therapy pool, a FAR infrared Sauna, and sells the beauty supplies they use.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions they have in place, they have been thriving and open for business.

