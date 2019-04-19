Asher Roth's 'Asleep In The Bread Aisle' Debuts On Vinyl For 10th Anniversary

Originally released by Schoolboy/SRC/Universal Motown, Asleep In The Bread Aisle features guests Cee-Lo Green, Busta Rhymes, Keri Hilson, Jazze Pha, Chester French, and New Kingdom. The album fuses Roth's influences spanning hip-hop, rock, and R&B for a masterpiece of contemporary popular music, featuring the double-Platinum hit "I Love College" and three more singles: "Lark on My Go-Kart," "Be By Myself," and "She Don't Wanna Man." Asleep In The Bread Aisle debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and is Gold-certified by the RIAA.

"Asleep In The Bread Aisle as an album and the experiences it gave me—as a major label debut and for my life—it made me who I am, and led me to where I am right now," says Asher Roth. "It gave me the most insight into how the world works, and who I want to be in this world. Asleep In The Bread Aisle set me off on this crazy, 10 year journey."

In May, Asher Roth will tour to 13 cities in the UK and Europe for '10 YEARS OF BREAD WITH ASHER ROTH (A Celebration of Asleep In The Bread Aisle and Beyond)':

MAY

9 London, UK 02 Islington Academy 10 Manchester, UK YES (The Pink Room) 11 Berlin, GER Gretchen 12 Frankfurt, GER Zoom 13 Cologne, GER YUCA 14 Nurnberg, GER ZBau 15 Prague, CZ Futurum Music Bar 17 Zurich, SWI Mascotte 18 Strasbourg, FRA Pelpass Festival 20 Hamburg, GER Knust 22 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg 24 Paris, FRA La Bellevilloise 25 Toulouse, FRA Le Rex

Asher Roth: 'Asleep In The Bread Aisle' [1LP gold vinyl]

SIDE A

1. Lark On My Go-Kart

2. Blunt Cruisin'

3. I Love College

4. La Di Da

5. Be By Myself (featuring Cee-Lo Green)

6. She Don't Wanna Man (featuring Keri Hilson)

SIDE B

1. Sour Patch Kids

2. As I Em (featuring Chester French)

3. Lion's Roar (featuring Busta Rhymes and New Kingdom)

4. Bad Day (featuring Jazze Pha)

5. His Dream

6. Fallin'

Asher Roth: 'Asleep In The Bread Aisle' [Deluxe Digital]

1. Lark On My Go-Kart

2. Blunt Cruisin'

3. I Love College

4. La Di Da

5. Be By Myself (featuring Cee-Lo Green)

6. She Don't Wanna Man (featuring Keri Hilson)

7. Sour Patch Kids

8. As I Em (featuring Chester French)

9. Lion's Roar (featuring Busta Rhymes and New Kingdom)

10. Bad Day (featuring Jazze Pha)

11. His Dream

12. Fallin'

Bonus B-Sides

13. The Lounge

14. Y.O.U.

15. Perfectionist

