Asher Roth's 'Asleep In The Bread Aisle' Debuts On Vinyl For 10th Anniversary
Available Now for Pre-order on Limited Edition Gold Vinyl; Deluxe Digital Edition with 3 Bonus B-sides Available Now
Apr 19, 2019, 09:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2009, Asher Roth released his game-changing debut album, Asleep In The Bread Aisle. Now, in celebration of its 10th anniversary, the album will make its vinyl release debut on June 21 via SRC/UMe. Starting today, the limited edition gold vinyl LP is available for pre-order on Asher's store, where fans can also cop an exclusive hoodie to celebrate the anniversary. A new expanded deluxe digital edition of Asleep In The Bread Aisle with three bonus B-sides ("The Lounge," "Y.O.U.," and "Perfectionist") is available now for streaming and download purchase.
Pre-order Asleep In The Bread Aisle on gold vinyl and stream / purchase the album's deluxe digital edition: https://lnk.to/AsleepInTheBreadAisle
Originally released by Schoolboy/SRC/Universal Motown, Asleep In The Bread Aisle features guests Cee-Lo Green, Busta Rhymes, Keri Hilson, Jazze Pha, Chester French, and New Kingdom. The album fuses Roth's influences spanning hip-hop, rock, and R&B for a masterpiece of contemporary popular music, featuring the double-Platinum hit "I Love College" and three more singles: "Lark on My Go-Kart," "Be By Myself," and "She Don't Wanna Man." Asleep In The Bread Aisle debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and is Gold-certified by the RIAA.
"Asleep In The Bread Aisle as an album and the experiences it gave me—as a major label debut and for my life—it made me who I am, and led me to where I am right now," says Asher Roth. "It gave me the most insight into how the world works, and who I want to be in this world. Asleep In The Bread Aisle set me off on this crazy, 10 year journey."
In May, Asher Roth will tour to 13 cities in the UK and Europe for '10 YEARS OF BREAD WITH ASHER ROTH (A Celebration of Asleep In The Bread Aisle and Beyond)':
|
MAY
|
9
|
London, UK
|
02 Islington Academy
|
10
|
Manchester, UK
|
YES (The Pink Room)
|
11
|
Berlin, GER
|
Gretchen
|
12
|
Frankfurt, GER
|
Zoom
|
13
|
Cologne, GER
|
YUCA
|
14
|
Nurnberg, GER
|
ZBau
|
15
|
Prague, CZ
|
Futurum Music Bar
|
17
|
Zurich, SWI
|
Mascotte
|
18
|
Strasbourg, FRA
|
Pelpass Festival
|
20
|
Hamburg, GER
|
Knust
|
22
|
Amsterdam, NL
|
Melkweg
|
24
|
Paris, FRA
|
La Bellevilloise
|
25
|
Toulouse, FRA
|
Le Rex
Asher Roth: 'Asleep In The Bread Aisle' [1LP gold vinyl]
SIDE A
1. Lark On My Go-Kart
2. Blunt Cruisin'
3. I Love College
4. La Di Da
5. Be By Myself (featuring Cee-Lo Green)
6. She Don't Wanna Man (featuring Keri Hilson)
SIDE B
1. Sour Patch Kids
2. As I Em (featuring Chester French)
3. Lion's Roar (featuring Busta Rhymes and New Kingdom)
4. Bad Day (featuring Jazze Pha)
5. His Dream
6. Fallin'
Asher Roth: 'Asleep In The Bread Aisle' [Deluxe Digital]
1. Lark On My Go-Kart
2. Blunt Cruisin'
3. I Love College
4. La Di Da
5. Be By Myself (featuring Cee-Lo Green)
6. She Don't Wanna Man (featuring Keri Hilson)
7. Sour Patch Kids
8. As I Em (featuring Chester French)
9. Lion's Roar (featuring Busta Rhymes and New Kingdom)
10. Bad Day (featuring Jazze Pha)
11. His Dream
12. Fallin'
Bonus B-Sides
13. The Lounge
14. Y.O.U.
15. Perfectionist
