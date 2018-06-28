Asher Strategies Customizes Keynote Addresses for Businesses

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asher Strategies announced today that John Asher, CEO of Asher Strategies is booking a new keynote address for conferences and events. "I want to help businesses grow and share with their salespeople new ideas for making the complex, simple. And how learning to sell to the buyer's old brain will aid them in exceeding their quotas," stated John Asher.
The new keynote address focuses on business growth, selling skills, emotional intelligence, the old brain versus new brain and the neuroscience behind great salespeople.
"After your keynote for our sales team, I have heard nothing but praise and excitement! I also love your techniques for follow up and our sales force will be continuously learning throughout the year," said an executive from LSI about John's keynote address to the global sales team in February.
About John Asher
John Asher is an experienced international speaker. He the highest rated speaker on sales and sales management for Vistage, a worldwide network of 22,000 CEOs. In his recent book, Close Deals Faster, Asher articulates 15 shortcuts from major sales institutes and award-winning books. He co-founded Asher Strategies in 1998 and has been a global leader in sales strategies over the last 20 years. He is a former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine captain and has degrees in mathematics and nuclear engineering from the United States Naval Academy. John also graduated from George Washington University with an MBA and has authored numerous sales training manuals. He co-authored "Doing Business with the West," published in China in 2012.
About Asher Strategies
Asher Strategies is a full-service sales advisory services firm based in Washington, DC with global reach, focused on improving sales for business-to-business companies. Asher has assessed the aptitude of over 50,000 salespeople, trained over 80,000 salespeople and facilitated hundreds of sales process improvement workshops. For more information visit asherstrategies.com.
