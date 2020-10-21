Asheville Bathhouse to Bring Cold Plunge Baths to Market in 2021

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the coronavirus business closures, Sauna House started designing and manufacturing at home cold plunges, which they expect to hit the market early 2021. You can sign up to preorder them now and expect to pay somewhere around $6000 for the new units that chill and filter water so you can take an ice bath every day.

Sauna House Asheville Exterior Sauna House Asheville Interior

Sauna House is a nordic style bathhouse. Since the COVID shut down, Sauna House has reopened and customers have been rushing back to reduce stress, take breaks from technology, and escape the pressure from these unpredictable and uncertain times. They've installed UV and HEPA air filtration in the entire building. CEO and founder Andrew L. Nehlig says that, "constant air turn over and air filtration is the new normal for indoor environments."

HOT COLD RELAX ™ is Sauna House's trademarked circuit, it's 15 minutes in the sauna, 3 to 5 minutes in the cold plunge, followed by an acclimation and hydration period of 10 minutes before going back for a second round. Guests normally complete 2 to 4 rounds during a 2 hour session. Sauna and cold therapy is an ancient treatment that releases tension, lowers blood pressure, and resets the nervous system. In a recently published study regular sauna use 4-7 times a week decreased the risk of cardiovascular death by 50%. This study followed 2300 participants over 20 years in Finland.

With addiction, depression, and anxiety all drastically increasing, it is Sauna House's mission to bring this wellness practice to many more US cities and the timing couldn't be more relevant. "Society is becoming more distracted and depressed; we need to shift our focus from mindless consumption to healthy experiences with others. Deep down we all want to connect and be at ease," says Nehlig.

Sauna House is a traditional nordic bathhouse offering cedar sauna, aspen wood wet sauna, infrared sauna, cold showers, cold plunge, along with communal lounge space to reset in between rounds of sauna.

Sauna House was founded in 2019 by Andrew L. Nehlig as a way to offer preventative health to the local community in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sauna House cares about people and the planet. They are living wage certified and use all compostable single use products. Sauna House emits just one bag of trash per week of business operations.

Hot and cold therapy has numerous health benefits for the mind and body, the Sauna House blog contains articles and resources to increase your overall wellbeing.

In 2019 Sauna House's first year of business they served over 6000 local visitors.

