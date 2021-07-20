Asheville Cyclist Hospitalized After Hit and Run Accident

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 13th, 2021, Candler, NC cyclist William "Bill" Miller was hospitalized after being hit by a Ford Explorer driven by his neighbor, Paul Bork. Witnesses say Bork was speeding and made no effort to avoid Miller. After the collision, Bork was seen stopping briefly to survey the damage before fleeing the scene.

Following the accident, Miller was placed in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital's trauma bay. He suffered a fractured femur, a fractured rib, and developed deep vein thrombosis in his lower left leg. In the emergency room, Miller had to have holes drilled into his femur and metal rods inserted for traction.

Asheville on Bikes supports Bill Miller

Local nonprofit organization Asheville on Bikes has joined Miller in his mission to promote bike safety, ensure that drivers operate motor vehicles safely, and expand bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

According to Mike Sule, Executive Director of Asheville on Bikes, "The Asheville community demands justice for Bill Miller. Asheville on Bikes, Bill, his family and friends, and others all want to see Paul Bork held accountable for his actions. Bill has suffered extreme pain, immobility, and medical bills—not to mention the terror and grief his family has had to endure. To deter irresponsible motorists from harming cyclists, we believe Bork should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Uninsured/underinsured motorists pose a risk to cyclists

A lifelong cyclist who was known in his neighborhood for his reflective safety vest and gentle demeanor, 70-year-old Miller was hit on a straightaway section of Reeves Cove Road a quarter of a mile from a crosswalk. Despite his remarkable health, Miller is struggling to recover from the accident. He is going to physical therapy twice a week, and is just now able to use a cane and walker to get around his house. Miller says he is concerned that if Bork turns out to be underinsured, he may face an uphill battle getting Bork's insurance company to pay for his medical expenses.

"I want cyclists to know that you can help defend yourself against uninsured and underinsured motorists by purchasing uninsured motorist/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage. This insurance provides compensation when the at-fault driver's coverage isn't enough to pay for all the damages you incur, or when the at-fault driver is uninsured. Check with your auto insurance provider to make sure your plan includes adequate UM/UIM coverage," says Miller.

Western North Carolina must invest in active transportation

Asheville's population has grown by nearly 12% in the last decade, according to the World Population Review. Tourism has also continued to skyrocket, with more than 11 million people visiting the city in 2017. However, Asheville's infrastructure wasn't built to accommodate so many people, especially motorists.

According to Sule, "As people continue to visit and move to western North Carolina, it's critical our local policymakers invest in active transportation . People move to Asheville to live in a community where they can safely walk, bike, and commute. Instead of widening roads by adding more vehicle lanes—which actually increases congestion, as exemplified by many metropolises—Buncombe County must install more bike lanes, shoulders, crosswalks, stop signs, and roundabouts. As Bill can attest, peoples' lives literally depend on it."

Miller is grateful for the support of his WNC community

Miller and his wife, Susan, are grateful for all the help and support they've received from their community. "From the people at the scene who stayed at my side and protected me, to those who came forward as witnesses; and to all the dear friends and neighbors who cooked meals, sent cards, visited, mowed, moved furniture and more, and kept my spirits up by staying in touch: we are forever in your debt. Thank you doesn't begin to cover it," says Miller.

