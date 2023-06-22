Asheville Medical Spa Launches Website with Patient Education Focus

Mountain Radiance medical spa in Asheville, North Carolina has launched a website that allows potential clients to browse available skin treatments based on concerns, such as wrinkles or under-eye bags 

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Radiance, a physician-led medical spa in Asheville, North Carolina, has launched a new website that gives the public the ability to browse by "skin concerns," such as acne scarring or neck lines, and thereby learn which medical aesthetic treatments can address them.

Medical Director Dr. Mark Chandler demonstrates a Botox technique with medical injectors Sarah Hefner, RN, BSN and Christina Calott, PA-C.
"We've created a website that is not only easy to navigate, but also puts patients' self-described goals at the forefront," said Dr. Mark Chandler, Medical Director and Injector at the Asheville medical spa. "Patients researching medical spas understand that getting results relies on your provider fully understanding your skincare needs and concerns. We want to help visitors understand the many ways we can help even before they arrive at our physical location in Asheville."

On the practice's new Skin Concerns page, patients can browse an array of issues to find their potential solutions, such as:

  • Wrinkles: Botox®, Juvéderm® fillers, Sculptra®
  • Acne scarring: Laser skin rejuvenation, chemical peels, ProCell microchanneling, SkinMedica skincare
  • Stretch marks: ProCell Microchanneling
  • Dark spots: Chemical peels, Laser skin rejuvenation, SkinMedica Even & Correct skincare
  • Spider veins: Laser treatment
  • Excessive sweating: Botox
  • Unwanted hair: Laser hair removal

In addition to launching a new site with the Skin Concerns feature, the practice recently introduced two new treatments: Upneeq®, a once-daily prescription eye drop for drooping eyelids, and Sculptra®, a long-lasting dermal filler that adds significant volume to address deep wrinkles and volume loss.

As a physician-led medical spa, Mountain Radiance offers advanced, proven skincare treatments administered by trained staff with deep knowledge of non-surgical cosmetic medicine. The injectables they provide, including neurotoxins like Botox and fillers such as Juvéderm, are FDA-approved. Additionally, the facials and skin treatments offered at Mountain Radiance are a step above standard spa options, using concentrated, physician-only levels of active ingredients and special techniques like microchanneling for transformative results.

"The cosmetic medical treatments available at Mountain Radiance far exceed that of a day spa," explains Lauren Chandler, Practice Director who also is a Medical Assistant and Massage Therapist. "We are eager to work with patients in a holistic manner, learning what concerns brought them to us and offering tailored non-surgical treatment plans that will deliver visible change. Patients tell us our welcoming environment and warm staff also make receiving treatment a joy!"

About Mountain Radiance: Owned and operated by Dr. Mark Chandler, Mountain Radiance is an upscale medical spa in Asheville, North Carolina offering injectable Botox® and filler, laser treatments, professional facials, massage therapy, and more. Mountain Radiance is located at 7 Yorkshire St Ste 102, Asheville, NC 28803. For more information, visit www.mountainradiance.com.

Media contact: Dr. Mark Chandler, (828) 627-2711

