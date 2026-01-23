Asheville Plastic Surgeon Dr. Eric Halvorson Launches New Website Showcasing Comprehensive Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery Services

Double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Eric Halvorson has launched a new website for his Asheville practice, providing patients with comprehensive information about aesthetic and reconstructive surgery options. With over 20 years of experience and faculty positions at Harvard Medical School and UNC Chapel Hill, Dr. Halvorson brings world-class expertise to Western North Carolina.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halvorson Plastic Surgery has announced the launch of its new website, www.halvorsonmd.com, offering patients throughout Asheville and Western North Carolina a comprehensive resource for exploring aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery options. The website features detailed information about procedures, patient testimonials, before-and-after photos, and educational resources to help patients make informed decisions about their care.

Dr. Eric Halvorson is a double board-certified plastic surgeon with certifications from both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery. A graduate of Duke University School of Medicine, Dr. Halvorson completed his general surgery residency at Brown University, where he received the Outstanding Chief Resident award, followed by a plastic surgery residency at Lahey Clinic with rotations at Brigham & Women's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital. He completed a fellowship in microsurgery and breast reconstruction at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center before launching his academic career.

Dr. Halvorson spent over a decade in academic practice, first at UNC Chapel Hill where he developed a comprehensive cancer reconstruction program and served as Residency Program Director, then at Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School where he became Site Director for the Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Residency and Director of the Stepping Strong Trauma Reconstruction Fellowship. During his third year at Harvard, he was selected from over 50 faculty members to receive the annual teaching award. In 2025, Dr. Halvorson was elected President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Halvorson Plastic Surgery offers a full range of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, including facelift and facial rejuvenation surgery, breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reduction, tummy tuck, liposuction, body contouring, mommy makeover procedures, eyelid surgery, and scar revision. The practice also specializes in reconstructive surgery for breast cancer patients, skin cancer reconstruction, and top surgery. Non-surgical treatments include BOTOX, dermal fillers, chemical peels, microneedling, and IPL laser treatments.

"I believe in a patient-centered approach to plastic surgery," says Dr. Halvorson. "My philosophy is simple: if I wouldn't recommend a procedure for a family member, I won't recommend it to you. Getting to know my patients, developing individualized treatment plans, and providing safe, evidence-based surgical care is what makes my work meaningful. This new website reflects our commitment to helping patients understand their options and feel confident in their decisions."

Dr. Halvorson operates out of the Plastic Surgery Center of Asheville, the region's largest and most established plastic surgery facility. The state-of-the-art surgical suite is AAAASF-accredited, ensuring the highest standards of safety, comfort, and privacy for every procedure. The practice is built on honesty, approachability, and an unrushed patient experience, with Dr. Halvorson taking the time to understand each patient's goals and craft personalized treatment plans.

Halvorson Plastic Surgery is an Asheville-based plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Eric Halvorson, a double board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience and former faculty positions at Harvard Medical School and UNC Chapel Hill. The practice specializes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, including facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contouring, and non-surgical treatments. Dr. Halvorson is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and serves as President of the North Carolina Society of Plastic Surgeons. The practice has been recognized with the Best of Asheville award for Cosmetic Surgery.

Halvorson Plastic Surgery is located at 5 Livingston Street, Asheville, NC 28801. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (828) 210-9347 or visit www.halvorsonmd.com.

